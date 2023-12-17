Basic and low cost, this Dacia is also on offer: all you need is 100 euros a month

#Basic #cost #Dacia #offer #euros #month

Hard to beat Dacia when it comes to premium quality at affordable prices. Now the offer is super tempting: this can become yours with just 100 euros a month. The promotion will expire soon, but everyone is taking advantage of it: the details

Don’t label it as Renault’s low-cost cousin anymore. Dacia it is now one of the most appreciated and best-selling brands in Europe, with exponential growth that is affecting the international four-wheel market. The Romanian brand has managed to build an almost unbeatable reputation in a short time, especially when it comes to combining the quality of a big one with the price of an entry level one. Not a small thing, especially in times where the price really makes the difference at the dealership. Dacia, super offer in December (Press Media) derapate.it

And from this point of view, Dacia manages to really give you an embarrassment of choice. Sandero e Duster they were two sensational successes for the brand, which took a step forward on the Automotive stage in a very short time. Now, the Pitesti brand is ready to tempt motorists with its own electric range. And with an offer that is truly tempting, even for skeptics of zero emissions and plug-ins. As? With the December promo for the new one Dacia Spring.

Dacia Spring on limited time offer, now all you need is 100 euros a month: what an opportunity

Pay attention, therefore, to Dacia’s truly tempting offer. Until December 31, 2023, Electric spring it’s yours for less than 100 euros a month. Thanks to Dacia advantages and state incentives in the event of scrapping, the monthly fee is 90 euro (TAN 2.99% – APR 4.79%) for 36 installments. The advance is 4,580 euros, while the final maxi installment is 8,816 euros. Otherwise, you are free to return it without any penalty or extra contribution to be paid. Be careful, however, the offer is for a limited time and is valid while stocks last.

Dacia Spring on offer in December, what an opportunity (Press Media) derapate.it

And you, will you take advantage of it? Dacia Spring has a starting price of 23.200 euro and it is one of the most accessible electrics currently on the market. Compact and modern SUV, the Romanian crossover has everything to surrogate the perfect small car in the city center streets. It is powered by a battery 28,6 kWh, which drives a 65 HP electric motor. Not the best for those looking for brilliance and inspiration even outside the city, but which make it the perfect companion in urban contexts. And you, will you give her a chance? The offer is really tempting.