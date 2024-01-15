Basic model MSI Claw will cost 829 euros – Gaming – News

#Basic #model #MSI #Claw #cost #euros #Gaming #News

No games specifically for this device. Windows on a handheld is really not going to work. Too small menus. Ugly UIs, slow and difficult to set up.

I do not agree with this. Steam Deck does not have specially created games that you can only play on the Steam Deck. You do have a demo from Valve itself, but that’s it and you can still play it on the PC.

Lenovo also made a special UI just for this and I don’t understand why it’s slow and hard to set up? That’s a matter of setting up programmers.

If Intel really wants to enter this market, they will have to come cheaper and with significantly better graphics. Right now Steam Deck is PS4 quality. Then the competitor must be just below PS5 or at least higher than Xbox series S. Since the latter consumes between 70-80W, I don’t think they can easily do that for a handheld device.

I’m in favor of healthy competition, so I’m quite happy that Intel is also there. As for the Nintendo Switch, it uses ARM and that is indeed more economical than the x86. Unfortunately, most PC games run mainly on x86. So until x86 emulation works well on ARM we won’t see many manufacturers moving in that direction.

I remember an interview about the successor to Steam Deck, where he mentioned that they don’t necessarily have to be on x86. They were still looking at which other hardware architectures would work best.

