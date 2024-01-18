BASIC NECESSITY PRODUCTS – The MICC monitors prices daily

Speculative sales of rice or even unfair competition. Officials from the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade are stepping up their fight against the potential irregularities that could be encountered in the capital’s markets, especially during this lean period when rice prices sometimes tend to soar. Since yesterday, the Trade and Competition Commissioners have been hard at work, crisscrossing the markets of the capital and its surrounding areas. They began their journey in the Ankadindratombo and Andoharanofotsy markets.

Two localities located on the outskirts of the city and which are also known to be busy markets. “The objective of this raid is to enforce the laws that govern commerce. Compliance by traders with the rules governing the profession (possession at all times of documents attesting to the origin of the rice, visibility of prices, warehousing and storage of goods) can have a positive influence on the prices of foodstuffs on the market,” explains Isidore Razanakoto, general director of commerce and consumption who led the MICC teams during this descent.

On the two prospected markets, rice prices have remained stable for two months. Prices per kilo of rice are between 2,400 and 3,000 ariary. “Rice prices are stable. Customers have a wide choice of different varieties of this cereal which have nothing to envy of other imported products,” adds a trader from the Andoharanofotsy market, stung by this surprise raid. “Traders are also encouraged to respect the standards and quality of goods so that we can control prices and contain them,” indicates the general director of trade and consumption. Starting yesterday, MICC agents will then walk around the capital’s markets. Controls will be increased in order to ensure this famous price stability as well as quality and free competition for all within the market.

Itamara Randriamamonjy