Basket drops for the first time this year…but only two euros. See the products that became more expensive in the last week – Executive Digest

The defined basket of essential products to which the zero VAT measure was applied (which ended on January 4th), recorded the first decrease this year, after several consecutive weeks of increases. According to an analysis by Deco/Proteste of the set of 41 products, the zero VAT basket fell by 2.34 euros in the last week (-1.56%), now costing 147.59 euros.

Even so, compared to the last day of zero VAT and until this Wednesday, there is an increase of 5.61 euros (+3.95%) in the price of the basket.

According to the analysis, there are products that have risen well above the 6% VAT (or 13%, in the case of cooking oil) that was once again applied. For example, compared to the last day the measure was in force, cooking oil increased by 14%, horse mackerel by 11%, packaged sliced ​​aged cheese by 9%, sea bream by 9%, salted butter by 9% and frizzled lettuce by 8. %.

Between January 10th and 17th, these were the products that increased the most in price: spiral pasta (8%), frizzled lettuce (6%), Gala apple (5%), red potato (5%), packaged sliced ​​ripened cheese (4 %), turkey steak (3%), onion (2%), horse mackerel (2%), whole chicken (2%), and salted butter (2%).

Looking at the day before the measure came into force that ended at the beginning of the month, the following products rose the most in price: extra virgin olive oil (47%), broccoli (35%), frizzled lettuce (35%), fresh hake (34%), cauliflower (27%), gala apple (23%9, orange (21%), spiral pasta (15%), tuna put in vegetable oil (11%) and tuna put in olive oil ( 10%).

Price of the ‘normal’ basket follows a slight decrease

The price of the basket of 63 essential goods monitored by DECO PROTESTE also fell in the last week. This Wednesday it cost 240.99 euros, 2.80 euros less (-1.15%) compared to the previous week.

If we compare this value with the same period last year, the price of the basket rose by 16.32 euros (7.27% more). Looking at values ​​before the start of the war in Ukraine, on February 23, 2022 (not even two years ago), the same basket of products now costs 57.36 euros more than at the time, an increase of 31.24%.

In the last week, the 10 products with the biggest percentage increases were: spiral pasta (8%), frizzled lettuce (6%), cereal flakes (6%), gala apple (5%), red potato (5%), perch (4%), aged cheese (4%9, fish fingers (3%), turkey steak (3%) and onion (2%).

Between February 23, 2022, the eve of the start of the war in Ukraine, and January 3 of this year, the products that saw their prices rise the most were virgin olive oil (138%), fresh hake (103%), carolina rice (81%), onion (75%), tomato pulp (69%), red potato (58%), white sugar (57%), Frankfurt sausages (55%), orange (55%) and frizzled lettuce (51 %).

Looking at product categories, the biggest percentage increases since the start of the war were recorded in grocery (39.76%, plus 16.76 euros), and fish (34.45%, plus 20.77 euros).