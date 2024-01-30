BASKETBALL 3X3 – JEAN DE DIEU RANDRIANARIVELO

Jean de Dieu Randrianarivelo (right), coach and the Ankoay men 3×3 sharpen their weapons in Tunisia.

During the preparation course for the Olympic qualifying tournament (TQO) in Tunisia with the Ankoay 3×3 men, Jean de Dieu Randrianarivelo or coach Deda, coach of the Malagasy national team, shares his ambitions and lists the means necessary to go far in the TQO.

Coach Deda, you are leading the Ankoay men’s national 3×3 team in preparation for the Olympic qualifying tournament (OQT) in Monastir, Tunisia, from January 27 to February 2, 2024. What do you expect from this internship?

Before last year’s World Cup, we already followed a course of more than a week in Serbia and Madagascar’s victory over France reverberated throughout world basketball. Before the TQO, the FMBB finds it appropriate to repeat the experience because this internship is essential. It consists of strengthening our achievements before the 2023 World Cup. We want to hear the advice of trainer Danilo Lukic on the points to improve in order to be able to compete with the three opponents in Group A which are Lithuania, Switzerland and Germany.

You will face three major basketball countries for the Olympic qualifying tournament in Debrecen Hungary next May. What strategies will you adopt to counter them?

Compared to the large size of our opponents, we will face Lithuania, number four in the world, Germany, number six, not to mention Switzerland, fifteenth in the world. Based on this ranking, it will be very difficult but as coach of the national team, we will fight with the means at hand. We will especially strengthen physical conditions, agility and marksmanship. We will work on the steps that determine the success of collective actions. Above all, we will defend aggressively without making too many mistakes and focus on the speed of transmission.

Of these three adversaries, which country should we be most wary of? What are the reasons ?

All of them and especially Lithuania, of course. We have already seen him in action in Vienna during the 2023 World Cup. It has very technical players and they are physically strong apart from their large size.

Compared to what you experienced in the World Cup, what is missing in Malagasy 3×3 basketball other than size?

Not to mention international meetings because of the insularity of Madagascar, the calendar of national and international competitions poses a problem for us. For 3×3, long-term preparation time is not enough for the national team because priority is given to the preparation of 5×5 basketball whether in club or national team. In a word, it’s hard to find time to train in 3×3.

Two countries represent Africa in the TQO, namely Egypt and Madagascar. What are Africa’s chances according to your analyzes compared to others?

The two groups of representatives from Africa are very difficult and very tough. Egypt is in Pool C with France, Latvia and Canada. With good preparations, we can compete with the big teams because the chance is fifty fifty at the start.

Next November, Madagascar will once again play the 3×3 African Cup, which we hope to organize for the next three years, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Do you have a challenge to take on during these three editions?

It was in 2017 I believe that Madagascar organized the qualification for the African championship in Togo at home. We managed to beat Egypt at the Sports Palace and if Madagascar won the organization, we set to win at least one of the three editions of the Africa Cup with the support of the spectators but in sport it is not there is no miracle. It’s all about good preparation.

Donné Raherinjatovo