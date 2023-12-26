Ankoay senior men aim for Olympic qualification

The Ankoay of Madagascar 3×3 are on their way to seek qualification for the 2024 J.0 in Paris.

Ranked third on the continent behind the untouchable Egyptians, number one in Africa and 22nd in the world (1025.518 points), and Benin ranked number two on the continent and 33rd in the world, Madagascar (679.668 points) received the FIBA ​​invitation to compete in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) which will take place in Debrecen, Hungary, from May 23 to 26.

Sixteen teams from five continents will compete to obtain the Paris Olympic ticket. The gang of Elly, Livio, Arnol and Rick-Ley will have their chance provided they get off to a good start in the tournament, with good preparations and due to different experiences in Challengers tournaments in which the Ankoays took part. In China in particular, they finished fourth, then third, out of twelve participating countries like Serbia, Mongolia and Switzerland.

Livio Ratianarivo, after the African Championships in December where the Big Island finished third, explains: “From now on, we must prepare well once the end of year celebrations are over. Compared to what we experienced this year, we have to seize our chance, because participating in the TQO is not given to everyone. »

Homecoming

After the 3×3 basketball tournament, played simultaneously with the Madagascar N1A championship, the country reached the points set by Fiba and the conditions are met to be able to compete in the TQO.

Egypt and Madagascar will be the flag bearers of the African continent. Puerto Rico and Canada will represent the American continent, while Japan and Mongolia will defend the colors of Asia. Ten countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands, will represent Europe.

The Ankoay of Madagascar know four of these sixteen participating countries very well, like France already beaten by the Ankoay in the World Cup this year, with a score of 20-21. It will be a Franco-Malagasy reunion. The Ankoay have already beaten Austria, sixth in the world. On the other hand, Mongolia and Serbia have already defeated the Malagasy national team.

The first three out of these sixteen teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Donné Raherinjatovo