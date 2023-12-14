Part of the two Ankoay bronze medalists and prize-winners on Saturday at the small Mahamasina sports palace

Madagascar is expected to be the host country of the Africa Cup of 3×3 basketball, in the next three years, starting in 2024. This is the good news announced by Jean Michel Ramaroson, president of the Malagasy Basketball Federation ( Fmbb), during an interview done at the Petit Palais du Palais des Sports Mahamasina, late Saturday afternoon.

This is the logical continuation of the good performance achieved by Malagasy 3×3 basketball over the last three years, and especially of the reception and organizational capacity of the Federation observed since the Afrobasket U18, in 2021.

“We are currently in talks with FIBA ​​and all the indicators allow us to say that Madagascar is on the right track to succeed Egypt. Organizing such an event is complicated and it requires the involvement of the State and, above all, the support of all the partners of the Federation,” confides Jean Michel Ramaroson.

3×3 basketball is a discipline that is successful in Madagascar. To give more momentum and wings to the discipline, the French Embassy, ​​through the Cooperation and Cultural Action Service, will invest more in 3×3, particularly for U23 girls, in the program “youth leader”. This provides for no less than one hundred and thirty players, coaches and referees, all combined, to follow training and scouting courses for the next generation. And this, in order to prepare for the African Games for which Madagascar has already obtained its qualification.

A decline

Concerning the Africa Cup 2023 which ended this weekend, in Egypt, and at the end of which the two Ankoay teams obtained the bronze medal, Jean Michel Ramaroson is clear. “In terms of the result, it’s a setback for the Malagasy 3×3. The reason is the overload of the Ankoay men’s program. In addition, all African countries are involved in 3×3 and try to find their best players playing outside the territory, like Nigeria.

Continuing his explanation, he specifies: “On the international level, after the World Cup and the two challenger tournaments, Madagascar has found its place on the world stage and the reception of the Africa Cup in Madagascar, if all goes well, will give more credit to the Malagasy 3×3″, he concluded. Taking advantage of the presence of twenty-one leagues out of twenty-two at the general assembly, the Fmbb family congratulated the two Ankoay national teams, men and women, who won two bronze medals at the Africa Cup in Egypt in early December. Bonuses were given to players as recognition and encouragement.

Donné Raherinjatovo