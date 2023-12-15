BASKETBALL – JUBILEE 45 YEARS

The celebration of the jubilee of coach Bayard Razafindralambo, aged 60, will end in style his forty-five years of service to Malagasy basketball. He is planning four events this December and in February 2024.

The celebration will kick off with a campfire barbecue party, in collaboration with sports journalists, at the Cultural and Spiritual Center in Antanananandriana in Ambohimanambola, on December 22. The evening will be hosted by several artists. The next day, an Evangelical Gala will follow in the work room of the Saint-Joseph Catholic Church in Mahamasina, on December 23 at 11 a.m. The Gala will be hosted by Bay and Co, with the participation of the Ambanidia choir, the Odam choir from Mahamasina and the Ambohitrimanjaka choir.

The two other events are scheduled for February, namely the Open tournament from February 3 to 5, 2024, at the Mahamasina gymnasium, and the lunch dance at the Fiadanana Mess circle, on February 10, hosted by the Bay and Orchestra. CoMusic. Coach Bay is known as a coach and leader after his competitive career. He was technical advisor of the Tana-ville section and regional technical advisor of the Analamanga league, vice-president of the coaches commission, president of coaches in Analamanga, secretary general of the section, president of the section and recently coach of the national bronze medal team at Afrobasket U18 girls, in August 2022.

As a coach, Bay has been at the head of Cosmos, Sotrafa, Ramim’s club d’Ambatolampy, Soe, Dream Team SC, Challenger, GNBC, Ascut de Toamasina, Fanatic de Mahajanga, JBC de Toliara, Mega Informatique de Toamasina, JEA from Antsirabe, MMBC, CBBT and DGI from Tana, university teams like Iscam, Ucm and Inscae.

Serge Rasanda