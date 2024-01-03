Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s car is being sold at auction

#Basketball #legend #Michael #Jordans #car #sold #auction

Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s BMW 850iImage: bringatrailer.com

A noble coupé with a prominent previous owner: An 8-series BMW belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan is on offer at an online auction.

03.01.2024, 13:3403.01.2024, 14:06

Christopher Clausen / t-online

An article by

Legendary athlete, legendary car: If you want to feel like a basketball star behind the wheel, you could be happy at this auction: A car belonging to basketball professional Michael Jordan is currently for sale, with only 48,000 kilometers on the clock and currently still at a fair price: The offer for the BMW 850i at the auction on the “Bring a trailer” portal is at around 60,000 US dollars (around 55,000 euros, as of January 3, 2024).

The interior of the carImage: bringatrailer.com

Just like its former owner (six NBA championships, five Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, two Olympic titles and seven scoring titles), the BMW coupé is one of the automotive legends: the 8 Series BMW was only sold around 30,000 times Built between 1989 and 1999 and was the most expensive model in the Munich manufacturer’s range at the time. The best-selling model, the 850i, cost 157,000 German marks as a new car. It is powered by a five-liter V12 with a six-speed manual transmission and 300 hp. This variant made up around two thirds of all 8 Series models built and accelerated the car, which weighs more than 1.8 tons, from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The rims from AC Schnitzer and some add-on parts were only added by the later owner. Image: bringatrailer.com

Jordan purchased the 8 Series in 1991 at the Motor Werks of Barrington in Illinois. The car went to the next owner in 1995. The equipment of the Mauritius blue coupé with light leather interior includes 17-inch wheels from AC Schnitzer (which were installed later), an electric sunroof, fog lights, a (defective because it does not cool) two-zone automatic climate control, on-board computer, CD changer, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function and cruise control.

The enclosed documents bear Michael Jordan’s signature. Despite the low mileage, the 8 Series seems to have suffered a little: According to the last previous owner, the front bumper cover, the hood and the front fenders were repainted – even if the car was not involved in an accident according to the documents.

The auction runs until January 8th.

This might also interest you:

January 1, 2007: The Swiss ski jumper Andreas Küttel wins the start of the winter sports season in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. But the best flight of the day was clearly Sean Davis from Portsmouth FC.

To say that the New Year’s Swallow in Fratton Park caused a huge stir would be a huge exaggeration. Neither the BBC nor the Guardian match report mentions the scene at all. She is actually extremely funny: