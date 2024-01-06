BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone

The world of basketball and more particularly the MB2ALL club is in mourning. Moralily Miarimana, knight of the national order, ex-aspirant, former secretary general of the military chapel of Nanisana, coach of the NBE club and especially of MB2ALL for several years, died Thursday, abruptly, at the age of 61.

Former member of the Malagasy national basketball team and former COSFA player, Moralily Miarimana is a high-level athlete who has made his contribution to the building of Malagasy sport. After spending time as a player, he turned to coaching with a view to training and raising new generations. Indeed, the latter joined the MB2ALL family in 2015 and became a coach in 2018, until his death.

Friendly trainer with his charges. Very close and loved by his peers, his loss leaves a huge void within the club, all of whose members find themselves devastated by his disappearance.

Jean Claude Rakotomalala, president of the MB2ALL club himself paid tribute to his precious collaborator who left too early: “Last Wednesday, he was still training our young people and even planned to continue on Thursday but great was our surprise when the announcement of his death was made to us. Coach Moralily was a dedicated and very serious coach in everything he did. His disappearance leaves us with an immense void,” sadly confides the president of the club.

In terms of performances, with Moralily Miarimana, the MB2ALL N1A women’s team was crowned champion of Madagascar in 2018, vice-champion in 2019 and again champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023, not to mention the titles of the young categories.

Moralily Miarimana, respected coach, husband and father leaves behind three orphans and a widow. The burial will take place in their family vault in Sakaramy, in the province of Antsiranana.

Donné Raherinjatovo