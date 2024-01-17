BASKETBALL – PRE-QUALIFICATION – Ankoay qualified for the next round

Victory without danger. The Malagasy Basketball Federation published a press release late yesterday evening announcing Tanzania’s withdrawal from the Afrobasket 2025 pre-qualifying tournament, matches scheduled to be played at the Mahamasina Sports Palace on January 18 and 19.

Following this Tanzanian withdrawal, Madagascar is automatically qualified to join Group D of the elimination round. The Ankoay will therefore have to face the Egyptians, the Ivorians and the Central Africans to seek qualification for the Afrobasket 2025 5×5 basketball.

This Tanzanian deficiency in no way diminishes the Malagasy determination to go far in this African adventure. The Malagasy national team’s preparation camp will end this Saturday and preparation for the first qualifying window, which will take place in Egypt, from February 19 to 27, will resume later, explains Ndranto Rakotonanahary, coach of the national team Ankoay.

“Tanzania’s withdrawal is synonymous with Malagasy qualification for the next round. The players and staff shared their relief, but we would have preferred that the two meetings had taken place to gauge us, but that was not the case,” confides Ndranto Rakotonanahary.

Donné Raherinjatovo