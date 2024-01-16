BASKETBALL – PRE-QUALIFICATION – Madagascar challenges Tanzania

The 5×5 Ankoay are ready for the two home pre-qualification matches.

The Ankoay men of 5×5 face Tanzania at home. The objective is to reach group D in the quest to qualify for Afrobasket 2025.

There are only two days left for the protégés of Jeannot Ravonimbola, head coach of the Malagasy national team, before facing the Tanzanians, the only opponents who will challenge Madagascar at home for the pre-qualifying matches (at the Afrobasket 2025) which will be played at the Mahamasina Sports Palace on January 18 and 19.

In training blocked in Vontovorona with intensive training in the morning and afternoon, the members of the national team are ready to seek victory. Almost all of the players do not know the Tanzanian national team but video sessions allowed the Malagasy management and technical staff to have ideas on the strategies to implement to subdue the Tanzanians at home.

The match format is played back and forth. Malagasy basketball players must ensure two victories or, at least, score more points difference in one of the two matches to cure the goal average, because the team that emerges victorious will join group D made up of Côte d Ivory, Egypt and the Central African Republic during the first qualifying window, scheduled from February 19 to 27.

Give the maximum

For the DTN of the Malagasy Basketball Federation, Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony, he explained that “currently, no national team is supposed to be weak, because in recent years basketball on the continent has evolved a lot. To avoid being the victim of an unpleasant surprise, you must give your all to ensure clear victories. You have to score a lot of points because it is important in the final count. The players, management and technical staff are ready.”

On the history of meetings between the two countries, Madagascar (22nd place in Africa) and Tanzania (30th on the continent) have never met in an official match. But on performance in the African championship, Tanzania with its only participation in the 1974 Afrobasket in the Central African Republic had its best ranking by occupying eighth place. Madagascar, in the event of qualification, will play its fourth Afrobasket after 1972 (9th), 2003 (12th) and 2011 (13th). On the double confrontation against the Tanzanians, Livio Ratianarivo, member of the Ankoay national team says he is ready: “The members of the national team are ready and we are in the home stretch of our preparation. We are working more on the attack and defense system. By playing at home, we will give our best to advance to the next round.”

Donné Raherinjatovo