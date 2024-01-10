BASKETBALL – PRE-QUALIFICATION – Somalis and Tanzanians on the Ankoay menu

The good atmosphere reigns within the Ankoay, on a blocked internship at the Vntovorona sports complex

The Ankoay men of 5×5 are well established in Vontovorona and are refining their strategies with a strict training regime of three preparations per day.

Determined. The Ankoay senior men of 5×5 begin their third day of preparation today at the Vontovorona sports complex to be ready for the D-day of the matches counting for pre-qualification for Afrobasket 2025 pitting them against the Somalis and Tanzanians, unless there is a change in the last minute, at the Mahamasina Sports Palace from January 16 to 19.

While waiting for the arrival of the two expatriates from France (Rija Lahontan, PSB France will arrive on January 14 and Kiady Razanamahenina, Lyonso France will join its partners on January 13), the 12 local players under the leadership of Head coach Alphonse Marie Jeannot Ravonimbola and coach Ndranto Rakotonanahary really wet their jerseys in the various preparation exercises.

The physical trainer of the national team Ankoay, Miarantiana Erick Rakotondravao or coach Potty closely monitors the shape of each player by starting the day with physical exercises: jogging, stretching and muscle awakening. “Physically, our players are ready. Before joining Vontovorona, they each have their preparation at home to keep in best shape. A few days before the start of the competition, our job is to set the rhythms necessary to last the four quarters,” confides coach Potty.

Collective exploits

For the pre-qualification matches, Head coach Alphonse Marie Jeannot Ravonimbola specifies that “compared to the JIOI matches, the matches that the Ankoay will play in pre-qualification are of capital importance because to progress to the next round, it is necessary go through victories at home. Before reaching Afrobasket 2025, we must go through at least five windows. What awaits our players is not a walk in the park but in my opinion, they have the means to go far.”

Compared to Ankoay’s future opponents, notably Somalia and Tanzania, Jeannot Ravonimbola suggests that “the level of players in the national team is almost the same. The Somalis are renowned for their large size but what makes the difference in a match is the state of mind and the determination to seek victory. Malagasy players should not be afraid of the large size of the Africans. To seek victory, you have to defend and score in attack.”

With the squad at his disposal, Jeannot Ravonimbola gave his opinion: “Madagascar has talented players. We called these players because they showed their basketball skills and we have to trust them. They each have their individual talent but as a national team, we must highlight collective exploits by improving the skills acquired at the JIOI 2023. More than 60% of these players have international experience in their respective clubs and that counts a lot for morale and determination,” he concludes.

Crosswords

Ndranto Rakotonanahary, coach of Ankoay

“The good atmosphere reigns within the squad and the players are aware of what awaits them. Preparation time is short. Compared to the JIOI 2023, we noted positive points about each player, notably determination. Our only shortcoming perhaps lies in size but with a COSPN-GNBC national team, our players have international experience.”

Jino Tsialefitra, player

“Being called up for the national team for the first time, even in pre-selection, is a great joy but it will be a heavy responsibility. I am ready to give the best of myself and I will do everything not to disappoint.”

Ahamada Ibrahim Aziz Raharisoa, player

“Joining the national team is a great pride because it is my first time in the national team. The atmosphere within the squad is good so I am ready to learn and surpass myself to express my gratitude.”

Elly Randriamampionona, player

“I have a little knowledge of the Somali and Tanzanian ways of playing. They are not too strong but you should not underestimate them either. Playing at home, I believe we can beat them. With their large size, they are slow for us, we have to play with speed to make the difference.”

Livio Ratianarivo, player

“I have no knowledge of Somali or Tanzanian basketball. I think the technical staff has their idea to put us through before facing them. We are ready and by playing at home, the public will be behind us. You have to play with speed, make every shot without making too many mistakes.”

Donné Raherinjatovo