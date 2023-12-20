BASKETBALL – PRE-QUALIFICATION – The Djiboutians on the Ankoay menu

The Ankoay senior men aim to qualify for Afrobasket 2025

The senior men will have busy meetings next year, one of the objectives of which is to qualify for Afrobasket 2025.

The Ankoay men’s 5×5 basketball team will begin the year 2024 by searching for the qualification ticket for Afrobasket 2025, starting in February. As we say in sports jargon, the Fiba window, the first of the first act, will be played, from February 19 to 27, against the Djiboutians and against a victorious nation from zone 5, the location of which remains to be determined. But Madagascar is a candidate to host this first round. Not qualified for the edition of Afrobasket 2023, Madagascar will have to go through pre-qualification against Djibouti and against a victorious nation from zone 5.

During the general assembly of the Malagasy Basketball Federation (Fmbb), which was held in the small room of the Mahamasina Sports Palace, on December 8 and 9, Jean Michel Ramaroson, president of the Fmbb, explained: “ We will apply to organize this pre-qualification. Hosting this event always constitutes an advantage for the host country, but countries wishing to participate must confirm their registrations in order to facilitate the organization. Madagascar is currently at the forefront of the world basketball scene, and we must maintain this beautiful image. The preparation and regrouping of the national team will only take place after the holidays. Calling on expatriates is very likely during this pre-qualification. »

Takeable

Compared to the world ranking published by FIBA, in September, Madagascar ranks 120th in the world with 66 points and 22nd in Africa. For its part, Djibouti is not classified, but having more imposing sizes, its players prove to be opponents not to be underestimated.

Elly Randriamampionona, member of the Ankoay men’s team, says: “I don’t really know the Djiboutians, but they don’t seem famous in Africa. I think they are takeable. I don’t really know about Ivory Coast. As for other nations like Egypt and the Central African Republic, it’s completely different because they are big pieces. »

In the event of qualification after this pre-qualification, the Ankoay will join Group D alongside Ivory Coast, Egypt, and the Central African Republic. The sixteen teams that competed in Afrobasket 2023 are automatically qualified and four other places are to be filled.

The groups

Group A: South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Q Z6 + Mauritius + Comoros.

Group B: Cape Verde, Nigeria, Q Z1 + Z2, Uganda.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Q Z3 +Z4, Rwanda.

Group D: Ivory Coast, Egypt, Central African Republic, (Q Z5 + Madagascar + Djibouti).

Group E: Tunisia, Angola, Guinea, Kenya.

Donné Raherinjatovo