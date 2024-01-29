BASKETBALL-PROJECT “FROM THE STREET TOWARDS GOLD”

Young U23 girls in the middle of a match in the 3×3 “from the street to gold” tournament.

As part of the preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Malagasy Basketball Federation in collaboration with the French Embassy is organizing 3×3 basketball tournaments for girls in the U23 category throughout the capital in different regional leagues. The objective is to select and train regional 3×3 coordinators for each league, organize regional tournaments in the U23 women’s category and above all select and train young girls with potential for the U23 national team.

This basketball tournament called “the 3×3 street project… towards gold” serves as a springboard to detect the next generation of the discipline in Madagascar. “It is a discipline which corresponds to the morphology of Malagasy players but preferably, we must see now the young girls who are over 1.70m tall because modern basketball goes hand in hand with tallness which is a weak point of Malagasy basketball,” confides Sendra Nambinintsoa, ​​mother of a basketball player.

Great opportunity

This 3×3 rue vers l’or project follows four distinct stages. Phase 1 is used to designate regional coordinators running from December 20 to January 5. Phase 2 consists of training regional coordinators from January 6 to 21. Phase 3 reserved for regional qualifying tournaments played from January 22 to February 11. The fourth phase, the last but which is of capital importance, is dedicated to the national training and selection camp for future residents of the Ankoay girls U23 national team. It will take place in Antananarivo at the Mahamasina Sports Palace from February 16 to 18.

According to Mihary Randriana, member of the Malagasy basketball federation and responsible for 3×3 basketball, “this is a great opportunity for the promotion of young girls in 3×3 basketball and especially in preparation for the African Games in Accra. This project is made possible thanks to the collaboration of the FMBB with the French Embassy in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Donné Raherinjatovo