BASKETBALL – RETROSPECTIVE – The Ankoay rub shoulders with the world greats

The Ankoay men 3×3 victorious before France in the World Cup

Island Games at home, 3×3 African Cup, 3×3 and 5×5 World Cup for U19 boys, were on the Ankoay menu in 2023.

A year of success for Malagasy basketball with the first participation of the Ankoay 3×3 senior men in the World Cup where our national team beat France with a score of 21-20. After the world joust, Elly Randriamampionona was among the most scrutinized players and he was part of the top 10 of this World Cup, behind the Serbian Strahinja Stojacic, the Belgian Thibaut Vervoot, the Dutchman Worthy De Jong, the Lithuanian Nauris Miezis, the Mongolian Anand Ariunbold, Israeli Natanel Artzi, Brazilian Jefferson Socas, French Franck Seguela and American Jimmer Fredette.

With this resounding victory against France, Malagasy basketball titillated the world. Our players managed to compete with the best in the world. The popularity of the members of the national 3×3 team skyrocketed and was rewarded by participation, twice, in 3×3 challenger tournaments in China.

Positive numbers

But on the continental level, 2022 African champions, the boys failed to repeat the feat. The Ankoay 3×3 had to settle for the bronze medal for third place. Same situation for the Ankoay girls in 3×3, silver medalists in 2022, and bronze medalists this year.

The U19 boys are not left out. Thanks to their first participation in the World Cup, which was played from June 24 to July 2, in Debrecen in Hungary, the way was opened for young Malagasy players to export to the USA, such as M’Madi Mathia, Donovan Rakotonanahary, Lovasoa ny Aina Andriatsarafara and Fabrizio Mickaël Heritiana.

Despite their “Little Thumb” status, at the start, the Ankoay U19s placed themselves fourteenth in the world, which is not given to everyone. In the South-West Indian Ocean region, Malagasy basketball still dominates with a show of strength by winning the four gold medals up for grabs (3×3 men and women, 5×5 men and women) at the JIOI.

At the local level, the Malagasy Basketball Federation (FMBB) has succeeded in organizing and decentralizing all national championships in all age categories.

The FMBB does not intend to stop on this great momentum and the 2024 activity programs have already been released, including qualification for the Paris Olympics, the Africa Cup 3×3 and 5×5.

Donné Raherinjatovo