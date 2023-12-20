Bastian Schweinsteiger proposed to Ana Ivanović like in the film

#Bastian #Schweinsteiger #proposed #Ana #Ivanović #film

Published20. December 2023, 10:14

Ex-professional footballer: Bastian Schweinsteiger rented the entire park for his marriage proposal

The ex-professional footballer went to great lengths for his beloved Ana Ivanović. Before that, he asked Ana’s father for her hand in marriage – in Serbian.

In the summer of 2015, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović got engaged in the London district of Notting Hill.

Before the very first meeting between the two, which incidentally took place shortly before the 2014 World Cup final, he was nervous, as Schweinsteiger now reveals in the “Bild” podcast “Phrasenmäher”.

At that time he didn’t have a good command of the English language, which is why he was on the defensive at the beginning. He listened and saw what was happening.

Football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed details about an important moment in his life for the first time: his engagement to Ana Ivanović.

For his marriage proposal, “Schweini” was inspired by the cult romance “Notting Hill”.

He rented an entire park to ask the question of all questions.

In 2016, soccer world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger (39) and successful tennis player Ana Ivanović (36) tied the knot in Venice. The two got engaged in the Notting Hill district of London in the summer of 2015. The public was already aware of this. In an interview with the “Bild” podcast “Phrasenmäher”, the former Bayern star speaks again about this important moment in his life and reveals previously unknown details.

He was nervous before the very first meeting between the two, which incidentally took place shortly before the 2014 World Cup final. At that time he didn’t have a good command of the English language, which is why he was on the defensive at the beginning. He listened and saw what was happening. “And then I struck,” jokes Schweinsteiger, who was convinced by Ivanović from the first moment. “You feel special moments and you recognize them in love when you look deeply into someone’s eyes – and that’s exactly how it was with me.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger asked Papa Ivanović for permission in Serbian

They would have gotten along well right away. They then went for a walk in New York City and got to know each other better. “Thank God it turned out this way: now we are a happy family,” reflects Schweinsteiger. But first, of course, he had to formally ask for her hand in marriage. He first flew to Belgrade and even asked her father in Serbian for permission to take his daughter as his wife.

Then came the day of the question of all questions: Schweinsteiger was inspired by the Hollywood cult film “Notting Hill” with Hugh Grant (63) and Julia Roberts (56). “In London there are small parks that are only accessible to local residents. And then I secretly rented the park from the ‘Notting Hill’ film.” He was aware that Ana was extremely curious, and when the two of them walked past the park, the “gate was ajar.” «And I said to her: Come on, let’s take a look! And then we went in there – and then I asked her. “It came as a complete surprise to them,” says Schweinsteiger, describing the decisive moment.

The Kolbermoor-born ex-footballer and the Serbian tennis player now have three sons who were born in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

