Bath and shower together? Now it’s possible with this little trick

Having a bathtub and shower together is a desire for many, but it is often not feasible. Here’s a little trick that makes it possible.

Creating the perfect bathroom is possible, if we know the right tips and tricks, to have a space that is aesthetically performing, but above all hyper functional.

Now, in the 21st century, the bathroom has a completely different meaning compared to the one it had in the past. If, first, the bathroom had a functionality, linked to primary needs, today it has become a real space where you can take refuge and take care of yourself. According to recent research, it has emerged that the bathroom is one of the rooms in our house where we spend most of our time. This is because it is an environment in which we can relax, both in the early morning, but also especially in the evening.

This is where we deal with our skin, our well-being and all those treatments that we know are of great benefit to us. It is here that we take our bath or shower, being able to enjoy moments to dedicate only to ourselves. There are many who would like to be able to have both a bathtub and a shower in their bathroom, but it is often believed that this is not possible. Indeed, if we use this trick, we could have both solutions in one system.

Bath and shower together: here’s how to do it with this trick

Being able to have both a shower and a bathtub in your bathroom is a dream for many, as it is a truly ideal solution. With this incredible trick, it will be possible to say goodbye to the choice and have both solutions in your bathroom.

It’s all about knowing how to best organize your space, planning the use of the surface down to the smallest details. If our bathroom is narrow and long, aThen we could use the two side walls, in order to separate the functions and place the shower on one side and the tub on the other.

Even the idea of ​​using a single wall, so as to place both the tub and the shower on the same wall, could be truly optimal. If, however, we have a large bathroom, we can opt for one shower and a free standing bathtub, which represents a truly refined design solution. If we have a small bathroom, we can opt for one walk-in shower and a small tub. Furthermore, the idea of ​​having a tub, which can also be used as a shower, is not bad at all.