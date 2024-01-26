Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP

CHP’s work continues to determine the remaining candidates for the March 31 Local Governments General Election.

It was learned that at the meeting held today in CHP, it was decided that Battal İlgezdi, who has been mayor for a long time, will not be re-nominated for Ataşehir.

“THOSE WHO SUPPORT KILIÇDAROĞLU ARE BEING LIQUIDATE”

İlgezdi shared his resignation from his party on the social media platform X with the following statements:

– “Those who supported Chairman Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the last congress of the Republican People’s Party are being eliminated from our party one by one.

– As a 40-year-old party member who has worked day and night at all levels of the CHP, these events have saddened both me and millions of our party members.

– I do not approve of our party’s values ​​being wasted so recklessly.

“On this occasion, I resign from my party, of which I have been honored to be a member for 40 years.”

