Battery factory in Sines could involve the felling of 703 cork oaks and holm oaks – Green Savers

#Battery #factory #Sines #involve #felling #cork #oaks #holm #oaks #Green #Savers

The construction of the lithium battery factory that the company CALB Europe wants to install in Sines (Setúbal) could involve the felling of 703 young and adult cork and holm oaks, with compensation measures planned.

According to a technical note supplementing the Environmental Impact Study (EIA), in public consultation until February 29, the installation of the Chinese manufacturer CALB’s lithium battery factory, in the Sines Industrial and Logistics Zone (ZILS), will affect 5.3 hectares of cork oak forests, an area that will be targeted for deforestation.

The document, available on the Participa Portal and consulted today by the Lusa agency, states that, in this area, “a total of 703 specimens of protected trees” were identified, more precisely holm oaks and/or cork oaks, of which “589 are young and 114 adults” .

This investment also includes the construction of a Very High Voltage Line (LMAT), the project of which is still in the preliminary study phase, but 126 cork oaks (68 young and 58 adults).

“Of these specimens, 108 are found in settlements and the remaining 18 are isolated specimens”, indicates the document.

Thus, in total, the construction of the industrial unit and the future LMAT could require the felling of 829 cork oaks and holm oaks, considered protected species, with the company providing “compensation for the felling of cork oaks with a ratio of 1.25”, reads in the document.

According to the project promoter, it will be up to aicep Global Parques, the managing entity of ZILS, to draw up and implement a Compensation Plan for the felling of cork oaks on the lot where the industrial unit will be located, which will be submitted to the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests ( ICNF).

On the other hand, CALB will be responsible for compensating the felling of cork oaks and holm oaks and other forest stands in the area of ​​the power line.

According to the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA), in a notice consulted by Lusa, “the single environmental licensing process” for the Lithium Battery Industrial Unit that the Chinese manufacturer intends to install in the municipality of Sines began today, and will continue until February 29th.

According to the document, the process is subject to Environmental Impact Assessment (AIA), Integrated Pollution Control Prevention (PCIP) and Serious Accident Prevention (PAG) procedures.

The public consultation is available for 42 days, from January 19 to February 29, 2024, on the Participa Portal, at

The company estimates that the industrial lithium battery production unit, which will have a capacity of 15 Gigawatts/hour (Gwh), can start production “by the end of 2025”, with the aim of “satisfying the great demand of customers , particularly the automotive industry”.