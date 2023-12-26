Battery health monitoring should soon be available on Android phones thanks to a hidden page in Android 14 Beta

#Battery #health #monitoring #Android #phones #hidden #page #Android #Beta

In a further equalizing move in the feature race between Android and iPhone, Android phones are expected to receive a battery health indicator, most likely with Android 15. A new settings page will indicate the level of battery degradation (and therefore effective capacity), and users will be warned in the event of significantly reduced capacity or undetected battery. This will help customers make an informed decision before purchasing a used phone or knowing when the battery needs to be replaced.

Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman previously reported the arrival of this system-level API-based feature, which first appeared in Android 14 Beta. This time around, it’s highlighted a new hidden “Battery Health” settings page in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 that, when enabled, displays the “estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold by compared to what it was when it was new. Additionally, status icons suggest that the Settings app may send “advice” if the battery capacity is low, being recalibrated, or not detected.

In both cases, these changes were seen on Pixel Phones. Additionally, the recent Pixel feature drop in December added a new “Battery Info” page in the “About Phone” section of Settings, which shows the battery’s manufacturing date and cycle count dump.

Although battery health monitoring has been available on the iPhone for a few years, Android users have had to rely on third-party apps to monitor battery health – an ineffective solution, as such Measuring is most accurate when done early in battery life, and apps may not have enough data.

A potentially undesirable consequence is that the operating system could read the battery’s serial number and part status – “original”, “replaced” or “unsupported” – which could be used to discourage self-repair. Apple was criticized for disabling health metrics on the iPhone 15 after the battery was replaced on the iPhone 15 after the battery was replaced.

Based on the changes introduced so far, the battery health page is more likely to appear first on Pixel phones, like the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.