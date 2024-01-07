Bayer Leverkusen: A stroke of fate for Bayer professional: Amine Adli cries for his mother | Sports

Amine Adli (23) from Bayer Leverkusen has to cope with a severe personal blow of fate a week before the start of the Africa Cup.

As the Moroccan Football Association explained late Saturday evening via the channel for its national teams on the “X” (formerly Twitter) platform, Adli’s mother died after an illness.

The winger was allowed to leave the national team on Friday with permission from national coach Walid Regragui in order to rush to his mother’s sickbed.

“Our heartfelt condolences, Amine, we are all with you,” the message said. Association President Fawzi Lekjaa also personally addressed Adli and his family.

The attacker moved from the French to the Moroccan association after the U21 European Championships last summer; he has both nationalities and has been playing for the senior national team of the fourth-placed World Cup team in 2022 since September 12th. Adli was born in Béziers, France, his parents come from Morocco.

Adli’s club was informed of his departure from the national team’s quarters on Friday. On Sunday evening, Bayer 04 addressed its player via its social media channels, who also received great public support from national team circles (including from national coach Regragui and team-mate Sofiyan Amrabat): “Our thoughts are with you and your family, Amine.

On January 17th, Morocco starts the African Championship against Tanzania, which takes place from January 13th. until 11.2. will be held in Ivory Coast. Adli is one of four professionals that Leverkusen had to release for the tournament. According to reports from Morocco, Adli will travel to his national team’s quarters after the funeral on Wednesday. It is said that whether he plays in the first group game depends primarily on the player’s mental state.

