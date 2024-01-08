Bayer Leverkusen: Victor Boniface seriously injured | Sports

Is that bitter for Victor Boniface (23)! The Bayer Leverkusen star is seriously injured!

The goalscorer, who was preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, suffered a serious groin injury during training with his national team.

He will not be able to play the tournament in Ivory Coast. He said goodbye to his team on his social media account on Instagram: “All the best, boys! I wish you good luck at the Africa Cup of Nations.”

An MRI scan on Monday at the training camp in Dubai revealed the devastating diagnosis. Boniface is expected to be out for six weeks!

Instead of going to the Africa Cup, he is traveling back to Leverkusen, where he is being treated. This means he will be missing from the Bundesliga leaders for longer than the Africa Cup lasts!

And things can get even worse for Bayer: Nathan Tella (24), offensive player for the Werk club, is considered a candidate to replace Boniface in the Nigeria squad.

Tella was already in the extended squad, but was not nominated for the Africa Cup at the turn of the year. That brought relief in Leverkusen. The previously unbeaten Bundesliga leaders are already deploying defenders Edmond Tapsoba (24), Odilon Kossounou (23) and offensive star Admine Adli (23) for the Africa Cup.

