Bayern Munich beat the sensation in the Bundesliga so far in the season Stuttgart with a decisive 3:0. The meeting at “Allianz Arena” was from the 15th round of the championship. Two goals for success were scored by Harry Kane (2), (55), and Kim Min-Jae scored once (63). Two hits, by Kim and Thomas Müller, were canceled due to ambushes.

The German champions played a very solid game in which they missed a few more good chances and did not allow the Swabians’ goalscorers Seru Girassi and Denise Undav to threaten Manuel Neuer’s goal once. The Bavarians, who lost 1:5 away to Eintracht in the last round, allowed the opponent to have the ball for long periods of the first half, but easily took it away and made exceptional counterattacks.

The task of Thomas Tuchel’s graduates was even more difficult after Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka dropped out due to a cold on the eve of the match. Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Nusair Mazraoui and Kingsley Coman were injured. In their absence, 19-year-old Alexander Pavlovich played a solid game.

With the win, Bayern collected 35 points and moved into second place, four behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. “Aspirins” have a game more. Stuttgart is fourth with 31 points.

The game got off to a great start for the hosts, who took the lead after a minute and a half of play. Attacker Carazor made a mistake in the center of the field and allowed Konrad Leimer to take the ball away from him. The Austrian played a lead pass to Leroy Sane on the right. The German international overtook Alexander Newbel, who was out, overcame him and passed to Harry Kane, who made no mistake from a few meters into an empty net.

In the 8th minute, the Bavarians were close to a second goal. Jamal Musiala sent Konrad Laimer from the right into the box with a great pass. The right-back attempted a shot from a small angle, which Newbell cleared for a corner. Eight minutes later, Stuttgart had their first shot at the edge of Manuel Neuer’s goal. Maximilian Mittelstedt headed it, but it didn’t trouble the Bavarians’ goalkeeper. Shortly after, Valdemar Anton blocked Rafael Guerreiro’s shot from mid-range.

In the 25th minute, a goal by the Bavarians was disallowed. The hosts were awarded a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. Aleksandar Pavlovic crossed and Kim Min-Jae towered over everyone to head the ball into the goal. However, the Korean was in an ambush position and the goal was disallowed.

Four minutes later, Bayern organized a great counter-attack after excellent work by Jamal Musiala in front of their own penalty area. The offensive lineman dropped a great pass to Leroy Sane. The ten advanced with the ball, finding themselves with two of their teammates against two of the Swabians. The German international reached the opposition’s penalty area and decided to take a shot instead of passing to a free Alphonso Davies, and Alexander Nübel headed in for a corner.

In the 32nd minute, Leroy Sane forced Newbell into a save after taking a free kick about 18 meters from goal. Five minutes later, the Bavarians missed another good scoring opportunity. Thomas Müller was brought in behind the visitors’ defense already in his own half. The forward controlled the ball and with a pass to Sane eliminated two defenders. However, the German failed to find the outline of the goal from a small angle.

In the last minute of the regular time of the first part, the champions missed two more excellent opportunities. Harry Kane received a pass in the penalty area and sent a powerful shot that Newbell cleared. The ball ended up in Musiala, and the German shot over the goal from the penalty spot.

In the continuation of the first half, Bayern’s second goal was disallowed. Stuttgart lost the ball in their own half. Musiala took control and immediately brought Thomas Müller into the penalty area, and the striker sent the ball into the goal with a strong shot. However, that goal was disallowed as the striker was offside when the pass was made.

The actions in the second part were identical to the first. Bayern allowed Stuttgart to possess the ball for long periods, but the Swabians often lost it in the center of the pitch and allowed their opponent to counter-attack dangerously.

In the 55th minute, Bayern reached a second goal, which this time was regular. Aleksandar Pavlovic crosses to the far post from a free kick on the edge of the penalty area on the left. Kim brought down for Harry Kane, who could not make a mistake with his head from a few meters away – 2:0.

In the 63rd minute, the Bavarians made their lead a classic one. Aleksandar Pavlovic crossed from a corner and Kim Min-Jae headed in from the penalty spot, the ball deflected off substitute Anthony Rouault and into the net for 3-0.

In the 72nd minute, the hosts, who were complete masters of the field, organized another dangerous attack. Leroy Sane advanced through the center, combined with Thomas Müller, who tried to bring him into the penalty area, but Dak-Axel Zagadou beat the ten and cleared for a corner. Shortly after, Kane’s shot from the edge of the penalty area ricocheted off Zagadou and into the corner.

In the 88th minute, Alphonso Davies suffered an injury and was replaced by Frans Kretzich.

Nothing memorable happened until the end of the match, and Bayern came away with a well-deserved victory.

Bayern – Stuttgart 3:0

1:0 Hari Kane (2)

2:0 Hari Kane (55)

3:0 Kim Min-Jae (63)

Bayern: 1. Manuel Neuer, 2. Dayo Upamecano, 3. Kim Min-Jae, 9. Harry Kane, 10. Leroy Sane, 19. Alfonso Davies, 22. Rafael Guerreiro, 25. Thomas Muller, 27. Konrad Leimer, 42. Jamal Musiala, 45. Alexander Pavlovich

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Stuttgart: 33. Alexander Newbel, 4. Joscha Fagnoman, 2. Valdemar Anton, 23. Dan-Axel Zagadou, 7. Maximilian Mittelstedt, 16. Atakan Karazor, 6. Angelo Stiller, 27. Chris Furich, 8. Enzo Millau, 26. Denise Undav, 9. Seru Girasi

Coach: Sebastian Hoenes