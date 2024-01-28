Bayern’s expensive win at FC Augsburg

#Bayerns #expensive #win #Augsburg

As of: January 29, 2024 12:00 a.m

Bayern Munich paid dearly for their win over FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga with an injury to Kingsley Coman. The game was characterized by five VAR interventions – and two penalties in the final phase. The Munich team won 3:2 (2:0) against courageous Augsburg.

Youngster Aleksandar Pavlović thanked his coach Thomas Tuchel for naming him the starting eleven with the opening goal (23rd minute), with the half-time whistle the recently criticized Alphonso Davies increased (45th +5). After the break, Ermedin Demirović made it close (52′), but then Harry Kane struck and ended his short goal drought (61′). It was Kane’s 23rd goal of the season. Manuel Neuer parried a penalty he caused against Sven Michel (86th). Demirovic then confidently converted Augsburg’s second penalty in the final phase (90th +4).

“We already knew what to expect: Augsburg only lost to Leverkusen in the top 6 of the league,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, relieved at the Sportschau microphone, “but if you have to fight, you have to fight and then “It feels better when it works.” “We lacked a bit of luck,” said Tuchel’s Augsburg colleague Jesse Thorup to Sportschau, “and you need luck if you want to win against Bayern Munich. But I saw a team on the pitch that showed everything.”

FCA with a lot of self-confidence

The fact that the Augsburg team were showing a particular amount of self-confidence after their two recent home wins against Munich was immediately apparent in the first half of the game. Demirović tested Bayern keeper Neuer in the third minute with a shot from 14 meters.

Less than two minutes later, referee Christian Dingert whistled a hand penalty against Munich: Matthijs de Ligt had received the ball on his upper arm. However, the video assistant saw that the handball happened on the edge of the penalty area – no penalty, the following free kick resulted in nothing.

Augsburg celebrated the goal in the 12th minute: Elvis Rexhbeçaj put the ball in the Bayern goal with a side kick. But Phillip Tietz’s header was prepared from a minimal offside position. And the third important action in the game also required the use of VAR: After a sharp corner from Raphael Guerreiro, the youngster Pavlović, who was lined up from the start, switched fastest in the six-yard box and shot the ball unstoppably into the goal from the turn.

Dominik Vischer, sports show, January 27th, 2024

Previously, Pavlović had kept Augsburg keeper Finn Dahmen busy and would have been offside if Leon Goretzka’s corner had been extended. However, Goretzka could not be proven to have touched the ball.

Bayern’s Coman also injured his inner ligament – several weeks off

However, Bayern had to pay very dearly for the goal: Kingsley Coman was kicked in the turmoil in Augsburg’s penalty area and had to be substituted injured. After the recent failures of Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich, this is the next compulsory break for a top performer at Munich.

On Saturday evening, the Munich team announced that the French international had suffered a torn medial ligament in his left knee. The winger, who scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final, will be missing “in the coming weeks”.

Mike Sexton, Sportschau, January 27, 2024

Defensive mistakes give Augsburg hope

The Augsburgers celebrated when Demirovic reduced the score to 1:2 after the break. The Fuggerstadt team not only gained hope of turning the game around from the goal, but also from the fact that Kevin Mbabu was not attacked at all on the right side and was able to cross sharply. Left-back Davies had moved in and the defense was completely blank.

VAR, the fourth

Kane then scored from a clearly offside position – when Jamal Musiala passed the ball into the six-yard box, the Munich star striker was about a meter behind the defense. But: Kristijan Jakic had tipped the ball off Musiala’s foot, so the ball came from the opponent for Kane. The VAR had switched on for the fourth time and Dingert personally looked at the situation on the sidelines. The fourth decision with significant participation – and the fourth correct one in the spirit of football. “In the end, it’s about the right decision, but that was hard work for us too,” said referee Dingert to the Sportschau, “but the penalty caused by Manuel Neuer is an example: You couldn’t notice that on the field. Praise to the Cologne video center and Sascha Stegemann, in the end there was a clear picture, and that was right.”

Dominik Vischer, sports show, January 27th, 2024

But the hosts were far from giving up: Manuel Neuer held on to the two-goal lead when, after a failed defensive move by Eric Dier, Beljo got the ball to his head, which flew straight towards the goal from close range, and Neuer with one Lightning reflex held onto the ball.

Mathys Tel missed the big chance to make it 4-1 ten minutes before the official end of the game after Leroy Sané served him perfectly with a vertical pass – but Tel only hit the right post.

Two penalties for Augsburg in the final phase

Then things got exciting again. During a defensive action, Munich keeper Neuer Felix Uduokhai hit the back of the head. And now the VAR intervened and Neuer parried the penalty against Michel.

But that wasn’t enough: Thomas Müller, who had recently been substituted, hit Demirović on the foot in the seven minutes of stoppage time in his own penalty area – there was a penalty, without intervention from the video assistant. Demirović immediately pointed to himself and converted down the left. Augsburg once again threw everything forward, but Munich saved their narrow lead over time.

Augsburg in Bochum, Bavaria against Gladbach

Augsurg travels to Bochum on matchday 20. The Munich team will play against Gladbach in front of their home crowd (both Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.).