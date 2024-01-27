Bayern’s line-up against Augsburg is official: Tuchel provides a novelty

#Bayerns #lineup #Augsburg #official #Tuchel #novelty

By: Philipp Kessler, Manuel Bonke

FC Bayern plays in Augsburg on Saturday. Despite major personnel concerns, coach Thomas Tuchel announced an away win. This is what the lineup looks like.

Update, January 27th, 2:21 p.m.: FC Bayern has announced the line-up for the game against FC Augsburg. There are no surprises. Only after kick-off will it become clear whether Raphael Guerreiro or Alphonso Davies will take on the right-back position, which is unfamiliar to both of them. Both have never played on the right side for FC Bayern – so Tuchel is necessarily a novelty.

The staff looks like this:

Neuer – Guerreiro, de Ligt, Dier, Davies – Goretzka, Pavlovic – Sané, Musiala, Coman – Kane

Update from January 27th, 12:37 p.m.: Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have much choice before the game against FC Augsburg: Due to several injuries, the Bayern team almost lines up on its own – at least in defense and in the defensive midfield. The Bayern coach still has a few options on the offensive.

Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, among others, are available for action. Munich’s expected lineup:

Neuer – Guerreiro, de Ligt, Dier, Davies – Goretzka, Pavlovic – Sané, Musiala, Coman – Kane

FC Bayern’s hospital is getting bigger and bigger – Tuchel has to improvise in Augsburg

First report from January 26th: Munich – Bavaria is on the stick. But despite the major personnel concerns, Thomas Tuchel (50) is increasing the pressure of expectations. “We will win the game and don’t care about what happened before,” announced the FC Bayern coach before the away game on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Sky) in Augsburg. Munich have lost their last two games at FCA. Tuchel emphasized at the press conference: “It’s all about tomorrow. We have a duty and will deliver.”

However, the coach has to improvise for his plan – due to the injuries from the game against Union (1-0). Substitute right-back Konrad Laimer (26) will be out for almost two months with a torn muscle fiber in his calf. Central defender Dayot Upamecano (25) also tore a muscle fiber on Wednesday, but in the left back thigh.

In addition, sixth man Joshua Kimmich (28) is out with a shoulder injury. After tz-Information he is wearing an arm sling. “The shoulder needs to be immobilized first. And then we’ll see from week to week how the healing process and the level of pain are,” said Tuchel about Kimmich’s injury. “It’s very difficult to make a statement,” said the coach about the midfielder’s downtime.

Bayern coach Tuchel gives steam to the core troops – and announces victory in Augsburg

Tuchel announced that new signing Eric Dier (30) and Matthijs de Ligt (25) will form the central defense against FC Augsburg and that youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) will move in alongside Leon Goretzka (28) in the defensive midfield. On the right back, the emergency solution may be left-footed Raphael Guerreiro (30). “We’re trying to compensate for that now. That will be the task now,” said Tuchel.

“The team is clear for tomorrow, that’s what you rely on as a coach. We push the team through the game. I’m sure we have everything we need to get an important away win.” Tuchel didn’t want to say whether Upamecano and Kimmich could be fit again for the first leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League on February 14th at Lazio enter: “Our Lazio is Augsburg tomorrow.” (Philipp Kessler, Manuel Bonke)