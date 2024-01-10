‘BBB 24’: Giovanna, Maycon and Yasmin Brunet form the first Paredão | TV and Series

#BBB #Giovanna #Maycon #Yasmin #Brunet #form #Paredão #Series

Nutritionist Giovanna, Maycon and Yasmin Brunet are on the first Wall of “BBB 24”, formed this Tuesday (9). The three are competing to stay in the house and the result will be announced on Thursday (11).

In this first Paredão, the public must vote for who should continue on the program. In “BBB 24” there are two types of voting, the fans and the single vote. The result will be the weighted average between the two options. See how it works and vote on the gshow website.

Paredão was formed this Tuesday, one day after the program’s debut. Leader Deniziane appointed Maycon to the spotlight. Giovanna and Yasmin were the most voted by the house.

