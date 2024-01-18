BBB still doubts whether the king will pay taxes, Rutte thinks it’s a bad plan

#BBB #doubts #king #pay #taxes #Rutte #thinks #bad #plan

ANP King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima

NOS News•today, 11:28 PM•Adjusted today, 11:50 PM

In the House of Representatives, the BBB has started to have doubts about the previously taken position to have the king pay tax on his income in the future. “I’m struggling with it, I see a lot of snags,” said BBB MP Keijzer during the debate on the king’s budget.

This may mean that in the long term there may not be a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution. If BBB were not to support the plan, there would still be a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, but not in the Senate where BBB is the largest party. And that support in the Senate will be necessary in the long term to ensure that the income of King Willem-Alexander and part of his family is assessed by the Tax Authorities.

24/7 king

Keijzer expressed her doubts after Prime Minister Rutte gave all kinds of arguments to substantiate that paying taxes for the Oranges is a bad plan. He has been against it for years and once again told the House of Representatives that it is “a very complicated process”.

He believes that the king is not an ordinary citizen, but a king “24/7”. He also noted that the House disagrees on the implementation of the tax levy. For example, PVV, D66 and left-wing parties want the king to receive nothing, which will reduce his income. NSC does not want that.

Constitutional amendment complicated

The amendment of an article in the constitution must be discussed twice in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The first time, called the first reading, there must be a simple majority in favor, i.e. at least 76 seats in the House of Representatives and 38 in the Senate.

The constitutional amendment must then be discussed again by both Houses after elections. And then there must be a two-thirds majority in favor. This process can therefore take years.

The BBB has long been seen as one of the proponents of taxation for the Oranges. In October 2022, BBB leader Van der Plas had voted in favor of a proposal that the so-called ‘tax exemptions’ of members of the Royal House should be abolished. And the BBB website states: “Equal monks, equal hoods. Everyone has to pay taxes, including members of the Royal Family, according to BBB.”

It is still difficult to predict exactly what BBB’s doubts will mean because levying taxes requires a constitutional amendment, a long and complex procedure. The two-thirds majority required in the long term is now there in the House of Representatives, even without support from BBB. But, as mentioned, not in the Senate.

BBB MP Keijzer wants to first “think carefully” and discuss all the pros and cons with various MPs. BBB is negotiating a new cabinet, discussion partner VVD is against a constitutional amendment, and NSC and PVV are in favor. They may yet reach an agreement at the negotiating table.

Furthermore, a constitutional amendment is a long-term matter. Rutte is happy with Keijzer’s position. “What she says is sensible,” the prime minister said. “Don’t fix what isn’t broken.” Rutte also does not intend to initiate a constitutional amendment, he believes that a new prime minister should see what he wants to do with it.