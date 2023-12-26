BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque: Basketball club hall goes up in flames

#BCM #GravelinesDunkerque #Basketball #club #hall #flames

It has been 37 years since the sports complex was built. But now a fire at Christmas has destroyed the home of the French first division basketball team BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque. The Sportica complex in the town on the French Channel coast between Calais and Dunkirk went up in flames on the first holiday.

According to media reports, no one was seriously injured and there was initially no information about the cause.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra thanked the firefighters who battled the flames for hours on Monday – and, like many others, expressed her support for the club.

Hall offered space for 3,000 spectators

The former football champions OSC Lille and RC Lens from the north of France were also shocked by the incident, and Gravelines’ upcoming away game was canceled.

The Roger-Lemaire basketball hall offered space for 3,000 spectators. The sports complex was opened in 1986, including the training hall and other facilities.