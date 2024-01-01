BCP advances with early repayment of the 400 million debt issued with interest of 9.25%

#BCP #advances #early #repayment #million #debt #issued #interest

The bank decided to exercise its option to repay in advance the entire issuance of additional highly subordinated level 1 own funds, for which it pays an interest of 9.25%.

BCP informed the market about the decision to early reimbursement of the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instrument currently underway in the amount of 400 million euros.

This decision follows authorization from the European Central Bank given in November, when the bank led by Miguel Maya “received authorization from the ECB to reduce its own funds, through the exercise of the option of early repayment of the ongoing Additional Tier 1 issuance. “.

The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) or Contingent Convertibles (CoCos) bonds were issued on January 24, 2019. At the time, the issue was placed at a final rate of 9.25%, which means that BCP pays in interest for year around 40 million euros. This early repayment therefore represents a cost saving for the bank.

The early repayment of the “Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes” issue will take place “on the first date set out in its terms and conditions, January 31, 2024, for the respective amount of outstanding capital plus accrued interest” , BCP announces today.

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt securities or Contingent Convertibles (CoCos) are perpetual obligations that can be written down and converted into capital if a bank’s capital ratio falls below a certain percentage.