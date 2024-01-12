BCP issues 400 million in AT1 debt with interest of 8.125%

BCP announced the conditions under which it issued securities representing Additional Tier 1 (Additional Tier 1) in a statement.

The bank issued a new Additional Tier 1, in the amount of 400 million euros, with the option of early repayment by Millennium BCP from the end of the 5th year and with an interest rate of 8.125% per year during the first 5.5 years, which will be refixed from that date every 5 years, with reference to the then prevailing 5-year mid-swap rate plus a spread of 5.78%.

“The operation, which generated strong market interest, followed a series of meetings held yesterday involving more than 60 investors. Demand, in the final terms of the issue, reached an amount exceeding 3,000 million euros (more than seven times the amount issued), with orders coming from more than 250 institutional investors”, reveals the bank.

In a statement published on the CMVM website, the bank led by Miguel Maya revealed this week that it had mandated Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Millennium bcp, to organize a series of meetings with qualified investors to take place on January 10th.

At the beginning of the year, BCP announced the decision to early reimburse the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instrument currently in progress in the amount of 400 million euros and which had been issued in January 2019.

The bank decided to exercise its option to repay in advance the entire issue of additional level 1 own funds of high subordination and for which it paid an interest of 9.25%. The bank led by Miguel Maya “received authorization from the ECB to reduce its own funds, through the exercise of the option of early repayment of the Additional Tier 1 issuance”.

This is BCP’s return to the global high-risk bank debt market, which was shaken by the collapse of Credit Suisse, in the context of the acquisition by UBS, when holders of AT1 bonds saw 16 billion Swiss francs reduced to zero, due to the fact that the Swiss authorities inverted the hierarchy of instruments that account for a bank’s capital losses, which even led the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Banking Authority to state that these are not the rules in the Euro Zone.

