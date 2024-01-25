BCP protected from hostile takeover bid by 30% vote shielding and robust capital

#BCP #protected #hostile #takeover #bid #vote #shielding #robust #capital

The reduction in the stake of BCP’s largest shareholder to 20.03% was analyzed by several analysts, at the request of Jornal Económico. On the stock brokers’ side, the focus of the analysis was on the reasons for the 6.75% drop in the shares of the bank led by Miguel Maya. which closed Tuesday’s session at 0.2681 euros. During the session, they were falling 8%.

More sectoral analysts assess the possibility of BCP being more “optable”, after the two largest shareholders went from having 50% to having 40%. Fosun now has a stake equivalent to that of Sonangol (which has 19.49%) and, with this, the core group of shareholders of the largest Portuguese private bank falls from almost 50% to around 40%.

The reduction of Chinese Fosun’s stake in BCP from 30% to 20% can be seen as an open door for Public Acquisition Offers (OPA), which at a time when the ECB seems to encourage bank concentration, could gain strength. But the BCP has a statutory voting limit of 30%. The statutes state that “votes cast by a shareholder, directly or through a representative, that exceed 30% of the votes corresponding to the share capital are not counted”.

The voting shield is not easily dethroned, as the statutes also say that deliberations on changing the statutes must be approved by two thirds (66%) of the votes cast, whether the Assembly meets on first or second call and regardless of the number of shareholders present or represented in any of them.

Deliberations on the merger, split or transformation of BCP must also be approved by three quarters (75%) of the votes cast.

Therefore, a takeover bid for BCP would be difficult. On the other hand, the bank currently has strong capitalization and ratings that allow access to liquidity, which removes pressure from speculation that the bank is a pawn in an M&A (mergers and acquisitions) operation.

This is exactly what market analyst Marco Silva, from CIS Assessment, argues. “It should be noted that this movement by Fosun in no way implies a less positive scenario for BCP, the company is now much better than a decade ago and this was demonstrated with the demand in the accelerated sale of the block exceeding 5% of BCP, carried out on Monday”, he highlighted to JE.

Marco Silva also noted that it was already a known fact, since 2023, that Fosun needed to alleviate its financial leverage ratios. “Something that, as soon as the company entered the national market in force, was obvious that it would happen as soon as interest rates rose”, said the analyst, so “it was not surprising that the company’s participation in BCP was reduced, which is no longer a debut, as last year it also made a similar divestment, maintaining however, according to the company, a minimum of 20%, and this will only be validated depending on the developments in Fosun’s financial behavior in the coming months”.

Filipe Garcia, from IMF – Financial Market Information, preferred to highlight, also in statements to JE, that “interesting developments in the market show that the two main shareholders of BCP are not very committed to continuing to be the most important players in the future of the Bank”.

Among these developments, the analyst listed, “is the fact that Fosun has sold a third of its position – while not rejecting the intention to sell more in the future – and Sonangol’s recent statements that it wants to remain a shareholder of the BCP, but is available for mergers.” “For this reason, my conclusion is that control of BCP in the long term continues to be an issue on the table, and at this moment with more free float on the market”, he considered.

Regarding the ECB’s position on this issue, Filipe Garcia recalled that “the European supervisor has indicated that he prefers not to have non-European entities holding capital from EU banks”. And, he added, “either through comments or through legislation in progress, the idea that it looks favorably on bank consolidation operations has been made clearer”. In other words: “the issue of BCP’s long-term shareholder structure cannot fail to be seen in light of this position”, he concluded.

In terms of stock market value, yes, the impact of the sale of BCP shares by Fosun could cause damage. “It is important to highlight that the securities were already in a period of consolidation in the last three months, remaining within the trading range between 0.27 euros and 0.31 euros” highlights XTB analyst Vítor Madeira, who emphasizes that the sale exerted “additional pressure on the security, taking the price back to the minimum levels recorded in October 2023”, he says.

The PSI was the most punished European index this Tuesday, due to the fall in BCP shares, after Fosun announced an accelerated placement of the bank’s securities, reducing its participation to around 20%. That is, after Fosun sold 860 million BCP shares off the stock exchange at 0.278 euros, which represents a discount of 3.3% compared to the previous day’s closing price.

The shares of the bank led by Miguel Maya closed this Tuesday at 0.2681 euros, below Fosun’s sales value, and representing a drop of 6.75% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Regarding the fall in BCP shares, Vítor Madeira, an analyst at XTB, told Jornal Económico that Fosun’s strategic decision to carry out a “quick sale” to private investors had a significant impact on the share price, resulting in a drop of more than 7% on the price of securities that were sold at a “discount”.

“At this point, the price is very close to important technical support and, if a downward break occurs, it could lead BCP shares to fall even further”, warns Vítor Madeira.

On the other hand, he states, “the inability of the price to break to new relative highs suggests the possibility that there are underlying structural reasons”. However, he adds, “it is important to note that it is premature to confirm this scenario.”

The XTB analyst says that “it is noteworthy that, even considering the current context, Fosun continues to be one of the main shareholders, together with Sonangol”.

“This decision may have been an attempt to take advantage of the opportunity to realize capital gains, at a time when the bank recorded a significant appreciation of more than 130% during the year 2023”, he adds.

“Furthermore, the macroeconomic prospects for the bank may no longer be so favorable, thus creating a window of opportunity to make profits”, analyzes Vítor Madeira.

In turn, Mário Martins, an analyst at ActivTrades, says that the sale of BCP shares by the Chinese shareholder is no longer the first in the divestment cycle, referring to the fact that Fosun, the majority shareholder, has now gone ahead with the sale of 5.6% of BCP, but previously, in the second half of last year, it had already sold 4.31% of the capital. “However, Fosun currently intends to maintain a position of more than 20% in the national bank, and it is not clear whether or not it will need to further reduce its investments, it will depend on how the company’s financial situation evolves in the coming months”, says the analyst. from ActivTrades.

Asked about the reason for this drop, Mário Martins even says that “it was expected that Fosun would need to reduce positions in its portfolio, taking into account the enormous financial leverage it has and the most difficult period that the market in China is going through, in addition to the current much higher financial costs of debt service, as a result of rising interest rates globally”.

“The sale of an important block of shares in any company, by a reference shareholder, is always, in the short-term, a negative catalyst for that company’s securities, however there is no alarm signal at the moment, especially because the BCP is today much better financially positioned than it was a decade ago, being a profitable and interesting operation for the capital market, which is why the sale operation now carried out by Fosun was successful, despite the speed with which it was carried out”, defends the ActivTrades analyst.

How far could this fall go? For broker ActivTrades, the fall in BCP shares “should be limited, the most important thing in the medium to long term is the quality of the bank’s business and not the partial reduction of a position by an investor”.

It is worth noting that an investment house cited by Jornal de Negócios, Bestinver, issued a note revealing that it is less optimistic about the performance of BCP shares over the next 12 months. The Spanish bank lowered BCP’s target price from 0.42 to 0.40 euros, according to a research note reported by Bloomberg, and this downward revision comes a day after BCP announced that the Fosun, the majority shareholder, went ahead with the sale of 5.6% of the capital.

Julien Grandjean, director of the Financial Institutions group at Fitch Ratings, questioned by Jornal Económico after the announcement of the operation, said that he does not see that the reduction of Fosun’s strategic stake weakens BCP’s shareholder structure. “Firstly, because Fosun is only selling 5.6% and will continue to be a reference shareholder, so I don’t think this sale indicates a reduction in Fosun’s confidence in BCP’s business model,” he said. .

“Secondly, in our opinion, Fosun’s stake has always been neutral in relation to BCP’s credit profile. Even if we consider that Fosun supported the bank’s management in executing the strategy, we never included any support from Fosun in our ratings”, added the Fitch official.