Be careful.. a reliable drink for weight loss, but it destroys teeth

#careful. #reliable #drink #weight #loss #destroys #teeth

At the beginning of their day, and before breakfast, many people drink a cup of hot lemon, believing that it helps to lose weight and has many benefits for the body.

Hot lemon drink

Despite the nutritional value of lemon and the fact that it contains many minerals and vitamins, most notably vitamin C, which the body needs more in the winter, as it helps strengthen immunity, protects the body from colds and influenza, and relieves throat infections, hot lemon is considered a destructive drink for the teeth. According to the RT website.

Hot lemon contains a high percentage of acids, which erode the enamel layer on the surface of the teeth, causing weak teeth and increasing the risk of them breaking and falling out. Not only that, but hot lemon increases the risk of tooth sensitivity and tooth decay.

Hot lemon drink

To avoid the dangers of hot lemon on the teeth, some doctors advise replacing hot lemon with cold or warm lemon, in addition to the necessity of rinsing the mouth with water after eating lemon to get rid of any acidic effects that cause harm to the teeth.