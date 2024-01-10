be careful! Dengue fever in 2024 was severe! A second infection is dangerous. Zika was found in semen for 3 months.

#careful #Dengue #fever #severe #infection #dangerous #Zika #semen #months

The Department of Disease Control warns that in 2024 there will be a severe dengue fever outbreak! It is estimated that more than 270,000 people will be sick and 280 will die. It is indicated that all 4 strains can be infected, most commonly found in adults. Different from the past, often seen in children Meanwhile, if infected a second time, it is even more serious. Risk of death. In addition, Aedes mosquitoes can cause the Zika virus in pregnant women. Risk of having a disabled child with a small head Moreover, some information was found reporting that the virus had been in the semen for more than 3 months.

According to the Department of Disease Control Issued a warning and advice to the public in the case of “3 epidemics for sure in 2024” and 12 other diseases that must be monitored. The diseases that are sure to spread this year are COVID, influenza, and dengue fever. It appears that information on dengue fever has been revealed and that one must be careful in second infections. Especially in the group of adults at risk of death.

On January 10 Dr. Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn Director General of the Department of Disease Control Mentioning dengue fever, in 2023 approximately 150,000 people were infected. In 2024, it is expected that more people will be infected. There are approximately 276,945 cases, 280 deaths. It is expected that this year will see the highest number of infected people, three times the past 5-year average, with the outbreak starting in April. And the nature of dengue fever usually spreads 2 years in a row. Therefore, what will be emphasized to the people is Prevention of mosquito bites Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing and use mosquito repellent. And if you have a high fever, you should see a doctor immediately. You should not buy medicine to take yourself. Especially NSAIDs and steroids because they risk death.

Dengue fever is very deadly in adults. Second cause of illness

“Previously, dengue fever patients who died were mostly found among children. But at present, it is found that the highest number of deaths are among adults with chronic diseases. As a result, dengue fever is now a disease of all age groups. When first infected, symptoms may not be severe. But if there is repeated infection, it will be very severe. As for the reason that the infection can recur is because There are 4 strains of dengue fever, so in one lifetime we can be infected up to 4 times. However, the Department of Disease Control is currently monitoring dengue fever in every area. In previous years, there may have been surveillance in some provinces that found a lot of patients. But we expect to find them all this year. All groups can be at risk. Therefore, we must ask people to be careful and follow the recommendations,” the Director-General said.

Currently, 4 strains of dengue fever can be found.

When asked about severe cases of secondary dengue fever infection Dr. Jurai Wongsawat, expert doctor, Department of Disease Control Said that there are 4 strains of dengue fever. The first time you get infected, the symptoms may be mild. Serious is the second time. Will have immunity to all strains and last a long time. The third and fourth times will be less severe. Deaths are currently among adults. Most of them have congenital diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. These groups must be diagnosed quickly. Saline treatment Avoid drugs that may be dangerous.

“Important things also depend on the nature of the area. If the area is heavily infected and severe You may encounter children who are infected a second time and have very severe symptoms. During Covid, dengue fever infections decreased greatly. The population does not have dengue fever, so the accumulated population is quite large. Now, looking at the epidemic strains, it’s not just one strain that stands out. We’ve encountered all 4 strains, and all strains cause death. Epidemiology therefore requires close monitoring,” Dr. Jurai said.

Some data report that Zika germs remain in male sperm for more than 3 months.

When asked about Zika virus infection through sexual contact from germs in sperm. Dr. Jurai said Usually the infection is transmitted through mosquito bites. Can be both male and female. In Europe, cases of non-mosquito infections were found. But it’s sex. after being acutely infected with Zika After recovery, you may still encounter infections, such as sperm that can live for months. We therefore recommend that after infection you may avoid sexual intercourse for a period of time. Some papers say it may take longer than 3 months, but actually we are worried about pregnant women. Because the baby will have a small head have developmental problems In some cases, the baby is born with a small head. The mother said that she used to have a slight rash but did not have a fever. Pregnant women have Zika and the virus can last a long time.

It is not confirmed that if infected with Zika every child will have a small head. Depends on the breed

Asked whether all pregnant women infected with Zika will have microcephaly babies. And is there a way to prevent a small head? Dr. Jurai said The information does not say that if infected with Zika the child must have a small head. Depends on the breed it is For example, South America may be a violent breed. Found a lot of small heads But we are not 100% sure that we must have a small head. We need to continue to follow up closely. We are also following babies born to women infected with Zika for 2 years. Most are normal, developing normally, and may experience hearing loss. and is continuing to research into medicines for treating pregnant women

