Be careful if you use WhatsApp. The developers are working on a new feature

Developers are working on a new feature for WhatsApp video calls. The feature will allow users to share audio music during a video call while the screen sharing option is active.

In the last few days it was learned that the developers are working in the iOS application on the possibility to share audio music during a video call, while the screen sharing option is active.

Version 2.23.26.18 of the application prepares the ground for Android users as well.

Basically, thanks to this new feature, all participants in a video call will be able to collectively listen to music when someone shares their screen: any sound played on a device with screen sharing enabled will be shared with the other participants in the call.

There is currently no information on when this feature will be available to all users.

