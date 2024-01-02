Be careful, in these places there can be serious consequences if your passport is damaged

#careful #places #consequences #passport #damaged

The condition of a passport that has been rotated a lot can deteriorate over time, just think of packing it in and out of the bag or the busy hands of the airport staff. Although a few small stains or scratches are usually tolerated, there are two destinations where the rules are so strict that they can even prohibit entry.

Minor changes, such as bending of the pages, are usually not a problem, but anything that qualifies as “significant damage” – especially to the cover of your passport or the page containing your personal information and photo – can be a problem.

One popular destination that is famous for punishing tourists arriving with damaged passports is none other than Indonesia.

Passport damage is taken very seriously: it has happened that someone was not allowed on the plane and the immigration office refused to enter the country. This can be caused by even the slightest wear and tear on the travel document, a small tear or unofficial marking.

A few months ago, an Australian traveler, Matt Vandenberg, was not allowed to enter Indonesia because a small tear was observed on one side of his passport. The approximately one centimeter wound was noticed by an immigration official when the man arrived in Indonesia. All of this led to the confiscation of Vandenberg’s passport and his ban from the country.

In the past, there were people who couldn’t travel because their passports were wet, which made them in unacceptable condition. Earlier this year, passenger John Hammond was pulled over at immigration for a “thumb-sized tear” – and then detained.

In Vietnam, there is also zero tolerance for damage to passports. You have to pay close attention to the document, because even the slightest change is not allowed. In the United States, there are also strict rules that include water damage, tears, missing visa pages or holes.

In order to avoid serious problems, it is therefore important to protect the passport from damage. Keep it in a safe, dry place, preferably in a case or a larger wallet, never in your pocket. Avoid fiddling with it nervously during the customs inspection and never write or stick anything on it.

It is often not enough to travel if we have a valid passport, other conditions must also be met. In some countries, the entry condition is that the document must be valid for at least six months after the person has completed the trip. In addition, the visa may require two or even four blank pages.

