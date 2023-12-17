Be careful, the engine light has appeared on your car’s dashboard?

The cars are equipped with the most diverse technologies. Nowadays, your car’s instrument panel alerts you to possible problems, but you need to know what it means. If the engine light comes on, be careful, but remain calm.

If the engine light appears on your car’s dashboard, it could be something serious or a temporary error. Being an electronic system, the first step is to completely turn off the vehicle and turn it on again. The car’s electronic system will recheck the status of the sensors and, with luck, everything is normal and it was just a temporary failure.

If the light stays on after starting the engine, it’s best to speak to your mechanic to assess the problem. It should also be noted that the engine light may vary in color. If it is a yellow light, the indication is that it is a “minor” fault. If the light is red, then it’s best to stop and try to find a solution (you can even call a tow truck to take the car to the workshop).

The fact that this indicator appeared may be due to the following:

  • Clogged injectors
  • Damaged or poor spark plugs
  • Damaged and/or clogged EGR valve
  • Bad temperature sensor
  • Clogged catalytic converter
  • Error in the control unit
  • Damaged oxygen sensor (lambda probe)
  • Generic sensor failure

In some situations the car may even “lose power”.

