‘Be careful this summer’, warns oncologist Fernanda Tolentino

#careful #summer #warns #oncologist #Fernanda #Tolentino

Care to prevent skin cancer should receive even more attention during the summer, which starts today, advises oncologist Fernanda Tolentino. Invited by the CB.Saúde program — carried out by a partnership between Correio and TV Brasília — the professional mentions that the disease was diagnosed in around 1,200 people in the Federal District this year. Fernanda warns that it is not possible to define how long exposure to the Sun is necessary for the problem to appear. In an interview with journalist Carmen Souza, she also recommends annual visits to the dermatologist to avoid the most serious stages.

This Friday (22/12) summer begins, with expectations of record temperatures, does the chance of skin cancer increase this season?

We are now in Orange December, skin cancer prevention month. It’s the period when we were used to staying indoors and then we go to the beach and end up sunbathing that makes us blush. This is the Sun that is really harmful and increases the risk of skin cancer and melanoma. You need to be very careful during this period.

Estimates indicate that the risk of contracting skin cancer in the summer is approximately 10 times higher compared to other times of the year.

Exactly, Inca (National Cancer Institute) released data that, from 2023 to 2025, around 20 thousand cases of skin cancer are expected. This is the most common cancer in the population, it is subdivided into melanoma and non-melanoma cancer. For the Federal District, this year, around 1,200 cases were diagnosed, so we really have to be careful at this time.

What is the difference between the two types?

It’s a very important thing to point out. Melanoma is less common. We have basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, they are the most common tumors in the population. Despite being indolent, they are very prevalent. Melanoma is a tumor that we see a little less frequently, but it is much more aggressive. They are completely different in the way they manifest themselves on the skin. Melanoma usually has a blackish lesion, other skin tumors are slightly less aggressive lesions and often appear as bruises or pink lesions, we call it a pearly lesion, because it looks like a pearl, and is more common in areas of exposure. continuous exposure to the Sun. Melanoma is more common for exposure that occurs on the beach or in the summer. When we live in a period with less sun and, suddenly, we go to the beach, sunbathe, come back red and peeling. This is a risk factor.

Can we stipulate an average time of intense exposure, without protection, for the first spots to appear?

For melanoma, we are unable to say this exact time, precisely because it is an aggressive disease and can manifest itself very quickly. So, yes, what we have to do is visit the dermatologist annually, because these spots can change over time. An injury that previously had a medium risk can become worse as you expose yourself more to the sun. There is no exact period. Every year, it is super important to get on the check-up list.

The ABCDE self-examination can also be a way to find out about health conditions. Explain what it is?

He is a guide, when there is no exam directed by a professional. So, it consists of looking if the injury has any asymmetry, as a first sign. Also look at the edges of this lesion, if they are very round — the lesion is less suspicious —, but if they are irregular, you need to pay attention. Lesions that change color over time or that have two colors should also attract attention. Any lesion larger than six millimeters and that changes over time requires evaluation by a dermatologist.

*Intern under the supervision of José Carlos Vieira

See the full interview