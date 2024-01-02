Be careful while driving… Meteorology warns of bad weather today, Tuesday (details)

#careful #driving.. #Meteorology #warns #bad #weather #today #Tuesday #details
Weather today, Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. The General Meteorological Authority warned in a statement of dense water mist forming on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water, which may reach the point of fog in some areas.
Meteorology forecasts that today there will be moderate weather throughout the day, and cold at night and early in the morning throughout most regions.
Weather maps revealed moderate rainfall in areas of (Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El-Sheikh, Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, and North Sinai), extending light to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.
Weather conditions today, Tuesday
Satellites revealed wind activity on areas of the northwestern and southern Sinai coasts at intermittent intervals.
Important tips
Meteorologists advised the need to wear heavy winter clothes, especially in the early morning or late night hours, and to stay away from lighting poles, electricity kiosks, metal advertising boards, and dilapidated buildings, and the need to drive completely calmly during rainfall.
The Meteorological Authority stressed the necessity of driving completely calmly, increasing the safety distances between cars, not driving in poor visibility, opening the car windows slightly to prevent water vapor from condensing inside the car, constantly using windshield wipers, and lighting the water mist headlights.
The case of Bahrain
As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds to the northwest.
As for the condition of the Red Sea, it will be moderate, the wave height will range from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds will be northwesterly.
Al-Masry Al-Youm monitors a statement of the expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt:
Great Minor
Cairo 21 13
Administrative Capital 21 12
6 October 22 12
Banha 21 13
Damanhour 21 12
Wadi El-Natroun 21 13
Kafr El-Sheikh 21 13
Mansoura 21 13
Zagazig 22 12
Shebin El-Kom 21 13
Tanta 21 13
Damietta 21 14
Port Said 20 15
Ismailia 22 13
Suez 21 13
Arish 22 12
Rafah 21 11
Ras Sidr 23 13
Palm 19 8
Catherine 15 6
Phase 23 13
Taba 21 13
Sharm El Sheikh 24 17
Alexandria 21 12
New Alamein 20 11
Matrouh 21 11
Salloum 20 10
Siwa 19 10
Ras Gharib 23 15
Hurghada 24 16
Safaga 25 15
Marsa Alam 25 15
Shlatin 26 18
Halayeb 24 19
Aburmad 25 18
Ras Hadaraba 24 19
Fayoum 21 11
Beni Suef 21 11
Minya 21 9
Assiut 22 9
Sohag 22 10
Qena 24 11
Luxor 24 11
Aswan 24 12
New Valley 23 8
Abu Simbel 24 11