Be careful while driving… Meteorology warns of bad weather today, Tuesday (details)

Weather today, Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. The General Meteorological Authority warned in a statement of dense water mist forming on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water, which may reach the point of fog in some areas.

Meteorology forecasts that today there will be moderate weather throughout the day, and cold at night and early in the morning throughout most regions.

Weather maps revealed moderate rainfall in areas of (Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El-Sheikh, Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, and North Sinai), extending light to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.

Weather conditions today, Tuesday

Satellites revealed wind activity on areas of the northwestern and southern Sinai coasts at intermittent intervals.

Important tips

Meteorologists advised the need to wear heavy winter clothes, especially in the early morning or late night hours, and to stay away from lighting poles, electricity kiosks, metal advertising boards, and dilapidated buildings, and the need to drive completely calmly during rainfall.

The Meteorological Authority stressed the necessity of driving completely calmly, increasing the safety distances between cars, not driving in poor visibility, opening the car windows slightly to prevent water vapor from condensing inside the car, constantly using windshield wipers, and lighting the water mist headlights.

The case of Bahrain

As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds to the northwest.

As for the condition of the Red Sea, it will be moderate, the wave height will range from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds will be northwesterly.

Al-Masry Al-Youm monitors a statement of the expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt:

Great Minor

Cairo 21 13

Administrative Capital 21 12

6 October 22 12

Banha 21 13

Damanhour 21 12

Wadi El-Natroun 21 13

Kafr El-Sheikh 21 13

Mansoura 21 13

Zagazig 22 12

Shebin El-Kom 21 13

Tanta 21 13

Damietta 21 14

Port Said 20 15

Ismailia 22 13

Suez 21 13

Arish 22 12

Rafah 21 11

Ras Sidr 23 13

Palm 19 8

Catherine 15 6

Phase 23 13

Taba 21 13

Sharm El Sheikh 24 17

Alexandria 21 12

New Alamein 20 11

Matrouh 21 11

Salloum 20 10

Siwa 19 10

Ras Gharib 23 15

Hurghada 24 16

Safaga 25 15

Marsa Alam 25 15

Shlatin 26 18

Halayeb 24 19

Aburmad 25 18

Ras Hadaraba 24 19

Fayoum 21 11

Beni Suef 21 11

Minya 21 9

Assiut 22 9

Sohag 22 10

Qena 24 11

Luxor 24 11

Aswan 24 12

New Valley 23 8

Abu Simbel 24 11