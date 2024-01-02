Be careful while driving… Meteorology warns of bad weather today, Tuesday (details)

#careful #driving.. #Meteorology #warns #bad #weather #today #Tuesday #details

Weather today, Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. The General Meteorological Authority warned in a statement of dense water mist forming on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water, which may reach the point of fog in some areas.

Meteorology forecasts that today there will be moderate weather throughout the day, and cold at night and early in the morning throughout most regions.

Weather maps revealed moderate rainfall in areas of (Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El-Sheikh, Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, and North Sinai), extending light to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.

Weather conditions today, Tuesday

Satellites revealed wind activity on areas of the northwestern and southern Sinai coasts at intermittent intervals.

Important tips

Meteorologists advised the need to wear heavy winter clothes, especially in the early morning or late night hours, and to stay away from lighting poles, electricity kiosks, metal advertising boards, and dilapidated buildings, and the need to drive completely calmly during rainfall.

The Meteorological Authority stressed the necessity of driving completely calmly, increasing the safety distances between cars, not driving in poor visibility, opening the car windows slightly to prevent water vapor from condensing inside the car, constantly using windshield wipers, and lighting the water mist headlights.

– Archive photo

The case of Bahrain

As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds to the northwest.

As for the condition of the Red Sea, it will be moderate, the wave height will range from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds will be northwesterly.

Also Read:  Dispute over agricultural diesel: Farmers block highways in North Rhine-Westphalia - News - WDR - News

Al-Masry Al-Youm monitors a statement of the expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt:
Great Minor
Cairo 21 13
Administrative Capital 21 12
6 October 22 12
Banha 21 13
Damanhour 21 12
Wadi El-Natroun 21 13
Kafr El-Sheikh 21 13
Mansoura 21 13
Zagazig 22 12
Shebin El-Kom 21 13
Tanta 21 13

Damietta 21 14
Port Said 20 15
Ismailia 22 13
Suez 21 13
Arish 22 12
Rafah 21 11
Ras Sidr 23 13
Palm 19 8
Catherine 15 6
Phase 23 13
Taba 21 13
Sharm El Sheikh 24 17
Alexandria 21 12
New Alamein 20 11
Matrouh 21 11
Salloum 20 10
Siwa 19 10
Ras Gharib 23 15
Hurghada 24 16
Safaga 25 15
Marsa Alam 25 15
Shlatin 26 18
Halayeb 24 19
Aburmad 25 18
Ras Hadaraba 24 19
Fayoum 21 11
Beni Suef 21 11
Minya 21 9
Assiut 22 9
Sohag 22 10
Qena 24 11
Luxor 24 11
Aswan 24 12
New Valley 23 8
Abu Simbel 24 11

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decathlon-AG2R in 2024: Decathlon bike and new role for Oliver Naesen
Decathlon-AG2R in 2024: Decathlon bike and new role for Oliver Naesen
Posted on
The unaffordable price of an HIV injection for South Africa | Future Planet
The unaffordable price of an HIV injection for South Africa | Future Planet
Posted on
Kalima-i Tawhid fight on television screens! Am I going to ask you?
Kalima-i Tawhid fight on television screens! Am I going to ask you?
Posted on
E. Musk’s decision disrupted Ukraine’s attack on the Russian military fleet
E. Musk’s decision disrupted Ukraine’s attack on the Russian military fleet
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News