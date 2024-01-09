Be Healthy 2024 health check program (for health insurance policy holders) | Paolo Hospital

#Healthy #health #check #program #health #insurance #policy #holders #Paolo #Hospital
BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024
Receive a free EKG examination immediately and receive a special privilege to purchase a 1-part ultrasound examination program, price 990 baht.
Always observe every slight abnormality. To detect the exact cause Ready to plan treatment to the point annual health check Therefore, it is another choice for those who love health care. and want to find out the facts of health problems
Preparation before receiving a health examination
1. You should get enough sleep, at least 6-8 hours.
2. If you don’t get enough rest, it will cause the test results to be inaccurate. especially blood pressure heartbeat and body temperature
3. Abstain from food and drink for at least 8-10 hours before the test. (Can take a small sip of water)
4. Refrain from drinking alcohol for at least 24 hours due to drugs and alcohol. May affect some tests.
5. If you have a congenital disease or other health history You should inform your doctor. or the nurse knows before the examination
6. You should wear clothing that is convenient for drawing blood in the crook of your arm.
*Please read details and conditions before ordering or receiving service*
Health check program BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024, single pack
Twin pack
General physical examination by a general practitioner
Physical Examination
●
●
Measure blood pressure, pulse
Blood Pressure , Vital signs
●
●
Weigh and measure height
Weight & Hight
●
●
Check BMI
BMI
●
●
Complete blood test
CBC
●
●
Check blood sugar levels
Fasting Blood Sugar
●
●
Check blood fat levels
Cholesterol
●
●
Check blood fat levels
Triglyceride
●
●
Check liver function
SGOT (AST)
●
●
Check liver function
SGPT (ALT)
●
●
Check kidney function
B.U.N.
●
●
Check kidney function
Creatinine
●
●
Check for uric acid in the blood.
Uric Acid
●
●
Urine test
Urine Examination
●
●
Check for colon cancer
CEA
●
●
Chest x-ray with large film
Chest X-ray
●
●
Special privileges in the Black Canyon Snack Service Coupon Program
100.-100.-/person
Outpatient hospital service fees
Hospital Service Charge – OPD
●
●
Cost of health examination results book
Medical Check Up Report
●
●
Normal price (Baht)
2,567.-
4,990.-
Pre-Sale price only from 10 – 20 January 2024.
2,310.-
4,490.-
Conditions for receiving service
1. The above price already includes the doctor’s fee and service fee.
2. In case of finding an abnormality Further diagnosis and treatment are required. Calculate actual service rates.
3. The above program cannot be exchanged for cash. other products or services
4. This program must be serviced at the branch you choose to purchase only. Cannot change the branch from which service is received. Sold through the website (Website), offline (Walk-in).
5. For policy holders Show your card before receiving service when purchasing the Be Healthy & Happy Package program, single or as a couple, and receive a free EKG examination immediately and receive special privileges when purchasing a 1-part ultrasound examination program, price 990 baht.
6. Promotional period between 10 January – 31 March 2024.
7. The program enters service by May 31, 2024.
8. Conditions are as specified by the hospital.
Ask for additional information.
Health examination center Paolo Kaset Hospital
Tel. 02 1500 900 ext. 5129
Facebook : Paolo Kaset Hospital
Line official account : Paolo Hospital Kaset
Line ID : @paolokaset