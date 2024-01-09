Be Healthy 2024 health check program (for health insurance policy holders) | Paolo Hospital

#Healthy #health #check #program #health #insurance #policy #holders #Paolo #Hospital

BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024

For policy holders Show your card before receiving service when purchasing the Be Healthy & Happy Package program individually or as a couple.

Receive a free EKG examination immediately and receive a special privilege to purchase a 1-part ultrasound examination program, price 990 baht.



Always observe every slight abnormality. To detect the exact cause Ready to plan treatment to the point annual health check Therefore, it is another choice for those who love health care. and want to find out the facts of health problems



Preparation before receiving a health examination

1. You should get enough sleep, at least 6-8 hours.

2. If you don’t get enough rest, it will cause the test results to be inaccurate. especially blood pressure heartbeat and body temperature

3. Abstain from food and drink for at least 8-10 hours before the test. (Can take a small sip of water)

4. Refrain from drinking alcohol for at least 24 hours due to drugs and alcohol. May affect some tests.

5. If you have a congenital disease or other health history You should inform your doctor. or the nurse knows before the examination

6. You should wear clothing that is convenient for drawing blood in the crook of your arm.



*Please read details and conditions before ordering or receiving service*

Health check program BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024, single pack

Twin pack

General physical examination by a general practitioner

Physical Examination

●

●

Measure blood pressure, pulse

Blood Pressure , Vital signs

●

●

Weigh and measure height

Weight & Hight

●

●

Check BMI

BMI

●

●

Complete blood test

CBC

●

●

Check blood sugar levels

Fasting Blood Sugar

●

●

Check blood fat levels

Cholesterol

●

●

Check blood fat levels

Triglyceride

●

●

Check liver function

SGOT (AST)

●

●

Check liver function

SGPT (ALT)

●

●

Check kidney function

B.U.N.

●

●

Check kidney function

Creatinine

●

●

Check for uric acid in the blood.

Uric Acid

●

●

Urine test

Urine Examination

●

●

Check for colon cancer

CEA

●

●

Chest x-ray with large film

Chest X-ray

●

●

Special privileges in the Black Canyon Snack Service Coupon Program

100.-100.-/person

Outpatient hospital service fees

Hospital Service Charge – OPD

●

●

Cost of health examination results book

Medical Check Up Report

●

●

Normal price (Baht)

2,567.-

4,990.-

Pre-Sale price only from 10 – 20 January 2024.

2,310.-

4,490.-

Conditions for receiving service

1. The above price already includes the doctor’s fee and service fee.

2. In case of finding an abnormality Further diagnosis and treatment are required. Calculate actual service rates.

3. The above program cannot be exchanged for cash. other products or services

4. This program must be serviced at the branch you choose to purchase only. Cannot change the branch from which service is received. Sold through the website (Website), offline (Walk-in).

6. Promotional period between 10 January – 31 March 2024.

7. The program enters service by May 31, 2024.

8. Conditions are as specified by the hospital.

Ask for additional information.

Health examination center Paolo Kaset Hospital

Tel. 02 1500 900 ext. 5129

Facebook : Paolo Kaset Hospital

Line official account : Paolo Hospital Kaset

Line ID : @paolokaset

