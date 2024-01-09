Be Healthy 2024 health check program (for health insurance policy holders) | Paolo Hospital

#Healthy #health #check #program #health #insurance #policy #holders #Paolo #Hospital

BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024
For policy holders Show your card before receiving service when purchasing the Be Healthy & Happy Package program individually or as a couple.
Receive a free EKG examination immediately and receive a special privilege to purchase a 1-part ultrasound examination program, price 990 baht.


Always observe every slight abnormality. To detect the exact cause Ready to plan treatment to the point annual health check Therefore, it is another choice for those who love health care. and want to find out the facts of health problems


Preparation before receiving a health examination
1. You should get enough sleep, at least 6-8 hours.
2. If you don’t get enough rest, it will cause the test results to be inaccurate. especially blood pressure heartbeat and body temperature
3. Abstain from food and drink for at least 8-10 hours before the test. (Can take a small sip of water)
4. Refrain from drinking alcohol for at least 24 hours due to drugs and alcohol. May affect some tests.
5. If you have a congenital disease or other health history You should inform your doctor. or the nurse knows before the examination
6. You should wear clothing that is convenient for drawing blood in the crook of your arm.


*Please read details and conditions before ordering or receiving service*
Health check program BE HEALTHY CHECK UP 2024, single pack
Twin pack
General physical examination by a general practitioner

Physical Examination


Measure blood pressure, pulse

Also Read:  Herpes after New Year's Eve: What to do if your lips tingle today? | Life & Knowledge

Blood Pressure , Vital signs


Weigh and measure height

Weight & Hight


Check BMI

BMI


Complete blood test

CBC


Check blood sugar levels

Fasting Blood Sugar


Check blood fat levels

Cholesterol


Check blood fat levels

Triglyceride


Check liver function

SGOT (AST)


Check liver function

SGPT (ALT)


Check kidney function

B.U.N.


Check kidney function

Creatinine


Check for uric acid in the blood.

Uric Acid


Urine test

Urine Examination


Check for colon cancer

CEA


Chest x-ray with large film

Chest X-ray



Special privileges in the Black Canyon Snack Service Coupon Program
100.-100.-/person

Outpatient hospital service fees

Hospital Service Charge – OPD


Cost of health examination results book

Medical Check Up Report



Normal price (Baht)

2,567.-

4,990.-

Pre-Sale price only from 10 – 20 January 2024.

2,310.-

4,490.-

Conditions for receiving service
1. The above price already includes the doctor’s fee and service fee.
2. In case of finding an abnormality Further diagnosis and treatment are required. Calculate actual service rates.
3. The above program cannot be exchanged for cash. other products or services
4. This program must be serviced at the branch you choose to purchase only. Cannot change the branch from which service is received. Sold through the website (Website), offline (Walk-in).
5. For policy holders Show your card before receiving service when purchasing the Be Healthy & Happy Package program, single or as a couple, and receive a free EKG examination immediately and receive special privileges when purchasing a 1-part ultrasound examination program, price 990 baht.
6. Promotional period between 10 January – 31 March 2024.
7. The program enters service by May 31, 2024.
8. Conditions are as specified by the hospital.

Also Read:  Flu, covid and syncytial, the cocktail of respiratory viruses that is already straining health centers

Ask for additional information.
Health examination center Paolo Kaset Hospital
Tel. 02 1500 900 ext. 5129
Facebook : Paolo Kaset Hospital
Line official account : Paolo Hospital Kaset
Line ID : @paolokaset

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
Posted on
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Posted on
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
Posted on
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News