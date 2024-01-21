Be the Cure: a clinical trial campaign made available nationwide

#Cure #clinical #trial #campaign #nationwide

The Be the Cure recruitment campaign, launched in Alberta, which aims to educate the population on how to get involved in clinical trials to advance research, is now expanding across Canada.

“One of the biggest barriers to recruiting people into clinical trials is that people sometimes don’t know when a clinical trial is happening,” explained Emily McDonald, associate professor at the McGill University Health Center, which is part of countryside.

“This can mean that it takes time to complete a study, and sometimes it delays us in developing new tests or treatments for rare diseases, cancers or infections,” she added.

The list of clinical trials is therefore available online for people suffering from illness and who would like to participate, Global News said.

The aim of this campaign is also to bring diversity in the choice of participants.

“This way, when the drug becomes available, we know that it is safe and effective for a wider group of people,” said the associate professor.

Clinical trials also allow Canadians to have new options for the potential treatment of their disease, the media recalled.

Information regarding the campaign and data related to clinical trials are available on the organization’s website.