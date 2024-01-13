BEACH-VOLLEY – TOURNOI ZONE 7

The multiple national champion duo, Antonio-Hasina is entered in Tour 1 zonal in the Comoros.

A very first. Zone 7 of the Confederation of African Volleyball will now organize regional beach volleyball competitions from this season as part of the popularization of beach volleyball. “We do not want to miss this competition, but given our financial constraints, we encourage teams who have the means to represent the country,” confides the president of the Malagasy Volleyball Federation, Léa Raharimalala.

Two teams are entered, namely the multiple national champion duo and winner of numerous national open events, Antonio Ranaivoniaina and Hasina Rantsoavina from the Mama club, and their teammates Fabrice and Thierry. This zonal competition will be played in four stages and will last seven months. Round 1 will take place in the Comoros, from January 24 to 27. The second round will be held from May 23 to 26 in Reunion. And the third, from June 6 to 9, in Seychelles. The grand finale is scheduled for July 11-14, but the host island is yet to be confirmed. The president of the Federation is a former member of the national team in classical volleyball and has already represented the country at the Indian Ocean tournament. With her team, she set up a beach volleyball commission to further promote this style of volleyball in Madagascar.

“We were able to organize three training courses for referees and coaches in a few weeks. I hosted three, from December 21 to 25 in Sainte-Marie, then from December 27 to 29 in Fianarantsoa, ​​and finally, from January 3 to 5 in Mahajanga. It will be the turn of Toliara, Antsirabe, Manakara, Miarinarivo and Morondava to welcome us during the Easter holidays,” lists the president of the beach volleyball commission, Fidinirina Andrianarijaona, instructor, coach and international referee.

Four local competitions appear in the Federation’s calendar, namely the Tama beach, from February 24 to 26 in Toamasina, the Festibeach in July, during the Whale Festival in Sainte-Marie, the Festibeach in August, during the Festival Sômarôho in Nosy Be, and the Madagascar championships, from October 4 to 6 in Toamasina.

Serge Rasanda