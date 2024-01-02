BEALANANA – Barracks attack averted

A barracks attack was narrowly avoided in Bealanana. At the end of the week, around fifty furious villagers, armed with cutlasses and pebbles, gathered at the gendarmerie barracks. Indicating that the individual they were looking for would be kept there, the crowd demanded that he be delivered to them.

Having come to the scene to calm the fokonolona, ​​the commander of the territorial gendarmerie brigade in Bealanana authorized representatives of the villagers to verify for themselves that the individual in question was not kept there. The reaction of the gendarmerie officer defused the tension, leading the people who wanted to storm the barracks to leave the premises. It was the murder of a twenty-six-year-old young woman that opened Pandora’s box. The findings of the doctor and the gendarmerie revealed that the victim was murdered. Demanding justice, the family of the deceased carried out their own investigation to point the finger at the young woman’s ex-husband as the author of the crime. While a pack of individuals were walking towards his home in Ambodisatrana-Est, the latter fled. Arguing that he could be at the gendarmerie, the crowd went there.

Andry Manase

