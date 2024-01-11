Beans promote intestinal health: cancer could be prevented

    January 10, 2024, 12:08 p.m

    By: Natalie Hull-Deichsel

    Beans are often associated with flatulence. Their ingredients can, among other things, protect the brain and lower blood pressure.

    There are numerous varieties of the well-known legume, in different shapes and colors. The popular vegetable is rich in vegetable protein, minerals such as iron, potassium, calcium and magnesium as well as B vitamins and folic acid. Beans also contain a lot of fiber and are therefore very filling. The legume is often associated with digestive problems and flatulence. Beans are extremely healthy – as true nourishment for the nerves, thanks to their ingredients, the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s can be minimized, blood pressure can be reduced naturally and fatty liver disease can be reduced. But that’s not all – beans improve intestinal health, as a study with colon cancer patients shows.

    Protect your intestines and eat beans regularly

    Beans are food for the nerves in the truest sense. Rich in B vitamins, folic acid and valuable polyphenols, beans can promote brain performance when consumed regularly. © Image Source/Imago

    Regular consumption of beans not only has a positive effect on the intestinal microbiome. A study shows that far-reaching effects on inflammatory processes and cell changes also appear to be possible. “Over the course of eight weeks, we observed an improvement in participants’ gut health, characterized by an increase in beneficial bacteria that fended off the harmful bacteria,” quotes the Medical Journal author Carrie Daniel-MacDougall, professor of epidemiology in the Division of Cancer Prevention and Population Sciences at the University of Texas Anderson Cancer Center.

    Reduce cancer risk

    Anyone who follows ten lifestyle recommendations if possible World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and des American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) oriented, can reduce the risk of cancer and recurrence.

    The study aims to investigate a possible influence of beans as a nutritional supplement in overweight people with colorectal cancer. Thanks to the amino acids and fiber in beans, it was shown that beneficial bacteria could be promoted in the large intestine and thus the immune system could be strengthened.

    Avoid flatulence from beans

    The reason for possible flatulence from beans is that they contain triple sugars and difficult-to-digest carbohydrates, which lead to increased gas formation and even abdominal pain in some people. Those who are prone to this can minimize possible symptoms by adding savory when cooking.

    This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

