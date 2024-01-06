Beata Szydło announced “the end of the automotive industry in Poland.” Her statement backfired on PiS

#Beata #Szydło #announced #automotive #industry #Poland #statement #backfired #PiS

“All these plants were doing very well. Why are they disappearing? The owners do not hide that this is a reaction to the ban on the use of vehicles powered by combustion engines introduced by the European Union,” the former prime minister argues in her entry.

Szydło attacks the ban on combustion cars from 2035.

From 2035, the so-called ban on combustion cars. From this date, introducing new cars with petrol, diesel or hybrid engines to the market will be simply unprofitable for manufacturers. In practice, this means switching the offer of new cars to zero-emission models – electric ones powered by battery energy (BEV) and hydrogen.

You will still be able to drive your existing cars with combustion engines or buy them second-hand. However, in the case of older models, using them on a daily basis may be difficult when more cities introduce the so-called Clean Transport Zones.

“For Poland (but also other European countries), ‘clean-up’ means the liquidation of subsequent factories, mass layoffs, and the collapse of companies related to the automotive industry,” Beata Szydło warned in her entry. She pointed out that some manufacturers “promise to quickly switch to the production of electric vehicles.” And indeed, some brands have already announced that their offer will include 100%. electric cars already a few years before the EU ban came into force.

“Besides, it is now becoming clear that mass production of electric cars in the EU may never begin – because the EU is already rapidly losing its competitiveness compared to other global economic powers,” Szydło further wrote.

Manufacturers from China are taking the lead in the global race. Their cars are less and less inferior in quality and design to Western brands, but they are very competitive in price.

“The automotive industry will not be the only one facing a collapse in the near future. Brussels, through its crazy policy of accelerated energy transformation, has ‘managed’ to lead to a progressive crisis in the European industry. The European Union is turning into an open-air museum at its own request,” Szydło argues.

Internet users remind us about Izera

Users of the X platform did not remain indebted to it. The replies to Beata Szydło’s entry include numerous references to the promise of one million electric cars on Polish roads and the construction of Polish electric cars under a new brand. They were submitted by Mateusz Morawiecki as deputy prime minister in Beata Szydło’s government.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Polish Alternative Fuels Association (PSPA) and the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM) indicate only 49,000. 139 electric cars (BEV) registered in the country and another 45 thousand. 433 plug-in hybrids (PHEV). Therefore, in relation to electric cars, it is less than 5%. from the number promised by Morawiecki.

Someone else reminded the former prime minister that “this industry has not existed since the 1990s. Unless we are talking about an assembly plant for companies from other countries, it is a separate pair of galoshes. And the EU is really a secondary issue here.”

The end of the automotive industry in Poland? “The lady is lying”

Users also pointed out that the decisions Beata Szydło writes about were made during the PiS government.

“You are lying. The decision to close the Scania plant was made last year, when Morawiecki’s government was in office, and not a few weeks ago. Bielsko-Biała: the first group layoffs were in March 2022. It was known in the industry that the plant would be closed. Stellantis is betting on PSA engines, not FCA,” wrote another Internet user.

Stellantis is a mega concern that was created from the merger of two automotive giants:

FCA, i.e., among others Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati

PSA, i.e. Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, DS and Vauxhall.

Another entry recalled an article from Deutsche Welle from December 2020 about the fact that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki canceled the second veto at the EU summit, agreeing to tighten the target of reducing CO2 emissions in the European Union to 55%. in 2030. “PiS has finished off the automotive industry by agreeing to climate acceleration,” the Internet user emphasized.

