beaten and locked in the house

Horrifying details are coming to light in the case of the tragedy in Iași when a doctor threw her baby out of the third floor window, then she also jumped to save herself from the fire that had broken out in the house. Neighbors of the family say that the young woman was abused by her husband and locked in the house.

The block where the Pâslaru family lived PHOTO Iasi Town Hall

Investigators have a difficult task in this case. They must establish the circumstances that led to the disaster on January 10. Moreover, the source of the fire must be established, but also why the woman chose the extreme option of jumping from the window with her 5-month-old baby.

At the same time, the neighbors are the most important witnesses in this case. The tenants told Observer News that the young doctor was frequently beaten by her husband and even locked in the house.

“When the firemen came, the door to the bedroom was also locked. She couldn’t leave the bedroom, that’s why she also threw the child, she also threw herself. He had no other way out! He often locked her in the house, she would cry. She was very attached to him and loved him very much, but he was extremely evil!”, said a neighbor.

She stated that many times the doctor asked for help at their doors, confessing that she was beaten by her husband. “The poor, desperate woman said: ‘receive me, receive me’ because look, my husband is beating me”, said the woman about the conflicts that existed between the two husbands.

Mălina, 30 years old, is a resident doctor at the Saint Spiridon Hospital in Iasi, and she had been married to Lucian Pâslaru, an engineer and a graduate of the Polytechnic, for a year and a half. From their apartment, the neighbors claim, arguments could be heard frequently, but it seems that every time the woman forgives him.

The kid didn’t stand a chance

Another troubling detail in this case is related to the end of the child. According to the cited source, following the fall from the floor, the little boy suffered extremely serious trauma. The clothes and quilt in which he was wrapped by his mother did not mitigate the impact with the ground at all.

“These soft objects did not manage to alleviate the injuries caused to the victim’s body in any way”, stated Călin Scripcaru – medical examiner

The baby was hospitalized in critical condition at the “Sfânta Maria” Children’s Hospital in Iasi. According to the doctors, he had a severe cranio-cerebral trauma, a spinal trauma and a thoraco-abdominal contusion. He required resuscitation after he went into cardio-respiratory arrest. Unfortunately, the following night the child died.

The woman is in serious condition

The woman is still in serious condition, admitted to Plastic Surgery, with second-degree burns on 12% of her body surface, on her chest and right hand. “The patient suffered a complex fracture of the pelvis, complex fracture of the sacrum (triangular bone that is part of the pelvis), rib fractures on the left side, next to the C6-C7 vertebrae,” declared Prof. Dr. Diana Cimpoeșu, chief physician UPU-SMURD Iasi.