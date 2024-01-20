Beating at Emirates: Arsenal thrashes Jefferson Lerma’s Crystal Palace

#Beating #Emirates #Arsenal #thrashes #Jefferson #Lermas #Crystal #Palace

Arsenal regained his smile. Mikel Arteta’s team, which had not yet won in 2024, was reunited with victory in the Premier League and put an end to a streak of four games without victories, with three consecutive losses in its last presentations (taking into account all tournaments ). This Saturday, at the Emirates Stadium, they beat Crystal Palace 5-0, which had Jefferson Lerma as a starter. It was beating.

The stopped ball makes the difference

Two goals from corner kicks reflected Arsenal’s superiority in the first half on the scoreboard. Without shining in attack, the Gunners controlled the game during the initial 45′ and took advantage of their aerial power to take advantage and lead to victory. Gabriel Magalhaes, the great protagonist to end the illusion of Crystal Palace.

Around the 10th minute of the game, the Brazilian center back headed a corner from Rice to make it 1-0 in favor of the local team, which shortly after was close to the second in another set piece action. The crossbar prevented Lerma from scoring after a series of rebounds in the visiting area.

After half an hour, Crystal Palace’s only chance of danger arrived. Lerma took a shot from mid-range and goalkeeper David Raya, who had previously given the ball to the rival with a bad clearance, corrected his mistake and flew to avoid the Colombian’s great goal.

Before the break, Arsenal repeated the formula of the first goal and increased the difference. A tight corner kick, this time from Saka, and a header from Gabriel – helped by the rebound off goalkeeper Dean Henderson – made it 2-0. According to the Premier, it was an own goal by the visiting goalkeeper.

Trossard and Martinelli kill off Crystal Palace

Shortly after finishing the first stage, Lerma set off the alarm in Roy Hodgson’s team, as he received medical attention for a severe blow to his back/neck, resulting from a fall after colliding with Gabriel Jesus in the air. Fortunately, the midfielder was able to continue without problems.

Arsenal was not satisfied with the 2-0 and at the start of the complement – practically – they sealed the match. Counterattack led by Gabriel Jesus and great definition by Leandro Trossard for the win at Emirates.

From then on, absolute dominance of the Gunners, who sealed the victory in added time. A double from Gabriel Martinelli, at 90+3′ and 90+5′, completed the 5-0 win for Arteta’s team in London. Again, two goals from the Brazilian.

***

With the victory, Arsenal enters the fight for first place in the Premier League. At the moment, they occupy the third place in the table with 43 points, 2 behind the leader Liverpool, who will face Bournemouth as a visitor this Sunday.

Changes

David Ozoh (67′, Will Hughes), Gabriel Martinelli (68′, Leandro Trossard), Emile Smith Rowe (68′, Kai Havertz), Jorginho (72′, Declan Rice), Naouirou Ahamada (75′, Nathaniel Clyne), Matheus França (75′, Jeffrey Schlupp), Eddie Nketiah (80′, Gabriel Jesus), Jakub Kiwior (80′, Gabriel Magalhães), James Tomkins (86′, Marc Guéhi)

Goals

1-0, 10′: Gabriel2-0, 36′: Dean Henderson3-0, 58′: Trossard4-0, 93′: Martinelli5-0, 94′: Martinelli