Beatrice Chebet breaks the world record for the 5 kilometers on the road in Barcelona

23-year-old Kenyan Beatrice Chebet ended 2023 with a bang. In the streets of Barcelona (in the Cursa del Nassos) she ran a top time of 14’13” for the 5 kilometers, good for a world record.

Beatrice Chebet is a crack at the 5,000 meters.

In 2022 she was crowned vice world champion in the 5,000 meters on the track in Eugene (US).

At the beginning of October, Chebet did win the world title on the 5 kilometers in Riga (Latvia). Then the clock was clocked at 14’35”. Today the Kenyan ran a lot faster.

In the streets of Barcelona, ​​Chebet raced to a time of 14’13”. That is 6 seconds faster than the record of the Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye (14’19” in 2021), which was a time run in a mixed race.

In a race reserved for women only, the world record for the 5 kilometers was held by the Ethiopian Senbere Teferi (14’29 in 2021).

Striking: the top 4 in the street run in Barcelona fell below Tenferi’s world record.

For men, the world record for the 5 kilometers is 12’49”, a top chrono run by the Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi.