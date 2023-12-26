Beatrice Pilloud: “no file scares me”

#Beatrice #Pilloud #file #scares

She is preparing to leave 24 years of her life as a lawyer behind, and has just returned the keys to her firm. “My handbag has become my office,” jokes Beatrice Pilloud, a few days away from changing jobs. “I am leaving the legal profession with a heavy heart,” she admits. From January 1, 2024, she will become the new attorney general of the canton of Valais. Elected in November 2023 by the Grand Council, Beatrice Pilloud was preferred to Olivier Elsig, first prosecutor of the Central Valais Office and candidate of the inner circle. “It’s a new profession, but it’s a profession that I know,” reassures the Haut-Valaisanne. For 24 years, this criminal lawyer traveled up and down all the Valais courts to defend her clients. “I know exactly what to expect and how this job works,” she pleads. “I will need a period of adaptation, that’s for sure,” admits the new boss of the Valais public prosecutor’s office.