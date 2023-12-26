Beatrice Pilloud: “no file scares me”

#Beatrice #Pilloud #file #scares

She is preparing to leave 24 years of her life as a lawyer behind, and has just returned the keys to her firm. “My handbag has become my office,” jokes Beatrice Pilloud, a few days away from changing jobs. “I am leaving the legal profession with a heavy heart,” she admits. From January 1, 2024, she will become the new attorney general of the canton of Valais. Elected in November 2023 by the Grand Council, Beatrice Pilloud was preferred to Olivier Elsig, first prosecutor of the Central Valais Office and candidate of the inner circle. “It’s a new profession, but it’s a profession that I know,” reassures the Haut-Valaisanne. For 24 years, this criminal lawyer traveled up and down all the Valais courts to defend her clients. “I know exactly what to expect and how this job works,” she pleads. “I will need a period of adaptation, that’s for sure,” admits the new boss of the Valais public prosecutor’s office.

Also Read:  Christmas greetings from the Langenegg municipal office -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Posted on
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Posted on
“Stomach ache, the ideal diet”
“Stomach ache, the ideal diet”
Posted on
Beatrice Pilloud: “no file scares me”
Beatrice Pilloud: “no file scares me”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News