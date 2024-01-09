Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show

#Beau #van #Erven #Dorens #breach #Gordon #criticism #statements #Casa #Beau #scandalous #Show

Beau van Erven Dorens finds it ‘downright scandalous’ that viewers of Casa di Beau, which was shown last Sunday, feel the need to ridicule Gordon after his statements in the program. The presenter wrote this on Instagram on Tuesday. “Then just turn off your TV and watch something else, instead of bashing someone who has had to overcome a mountain of shame to share a big secret.”

Maxime Segers 09-01-24, 19:53 Last update: 20:04

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  One dead and four injured after two cars collided

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
Posted on
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Posted on
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
Posted on
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News