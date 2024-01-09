Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show

#Beau #van #Erven #Dorens #breach #Gordon #criticism #statements #Casa #Beau #scandalous #Show

Beau van Erven Dorens finds it ‘downright scandalous’ that viewers of Casa di Beau, which was shown last Sunday, feel the need to ridicule Gordon after his statements in the program. The presenter wrote this on Instagram on Tuesday. “Then just turn off your TV and watch something else, instead of bashing someone who has had to overcome a mountain of shame to share a big secret.”

Maxime Segers 09-01-24, 19:53 Last update: 20:04

